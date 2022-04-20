My Business Venture Joins BigCommerce Agency Partner Program
My Business Venture is now a BigCommerce Certified Partner, the company announced today. This move will ensure its small business clients benefit from faster software, more selections and specialized tools for improving efficiency and exposure in today’s marketplace, all coupled with My Business Venture’s outstanding 24/7 customer support and training.
The new affiliation with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, significantly will enhance My Business Venture’s longstanding ability to offer turnkey web solutions for digital marketing, training, social media and more for small businesses of all kinds.
“Our ultimate goal is and has always been to help small businesses build their online presence to ensure maximum profitability potential,” said Thomas Stridiron, My Business Venture’s President & CEO. “In keeping with that vision, we are very excited to partner with BigCommerce and take our company to the next level.”
Daniel Fertig, global director of agency partnerships at BigCommerce, added, “Our core focus is on providing our merchants access to all the tools and services they need to build, innovate and grow – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agencies like My Business Venture. I’m excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency into the BigCommerce partner program and look forward to working with them to bring additional value to BigCommerce merchants seeking a top-notch website experience,” he said.
BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of their ability to offer best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. Today, approximately 60,000 BigCommerce merchants look to the platform’s world-class agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth.
About My Business Venture (MBV)
My Business Venture is a nationwide technology service company, with over 27 years of experience in our field. My Business Venture provides its merchants with custom e-commerce enabled website packages featuring hi-tech solutions. We have helped thousands of companies in the United States and Canada with a myriad of e-commerce services aimed at helping small to midsize website owners grow and prosper. Headquartered in New York, My Business Venture has offices in Georgia, California, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.MyBusinessVenture.com or call our corporate headquarters at 1-800-639-6644.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney.
