Author Kimberly D. Worthy Pens New Book to Help Those Aspiring to Land a Spot on Television
How to Develop Your YOU: A Tactical Guide and Planner to Develop You Into a Personality Fit for Non Scripted Television.
Atlanta, GA, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author Kimberly D. Worthy latest book; How to Develop Your YOU: A Tactical Guide and Planner to Develop You Into a Personality Fit for Non Scripted Television, was written to assist people from all walks of life to obtain television success. This interactive guide dives deep within to develop the skills that make people marketable. Details on how to get started, where to look and how to prepare are all included in this guide as well as a planner to help formulate your personality.
"I am constantly asked how was I able to navigate through thousands of people nationwide to land one of a few coveted spots on a reality show. This led me to develop coaching and classes to help individuals in a one on one setting. I then realized that there were so many other people I could assist, so I condensed some of my gems and put them in this book,” stated Author Kimberly D. Worthy.
How to Develop Your YOU: A Tactical Guide and Planner to Develop You Into a Personality Fit for Non Scripted Television, is sold at many online retailers including Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/KimberlyDWorthy.
About Kimberly D. Worthy
Kimberly D. Worthy is an Internationally recognized Television Personality, Author and Educator. She is widely known for her witty and entertaining banter with Harvey Levin on TMZ LIVE where she commented on Celebrity News as well as her educational segments on E.W. Scripps Network’s "The LIST." Kimberly has been seen on many National Reality Shows including Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,"GSN’s "Let’s Ask America," and most notably, The FOOD Network’s "Worst Cook’s in America" and "Worst Bakers in America."
Bren Jack
(404) 536-7284
