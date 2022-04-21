In New Book, Purpose-Driven Women with an Entrepreneurial Mindset Reveal Secrets to Success
Twenty-nine InnovateHERs share how they lead with purpose and have a positive social impact by fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.
Washington, DC, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Drawing on current research about how entrepreneurial traits and skills lead to success, “InnovateHERs: Why Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurial Women Rise to the Top” shares the stories of how 29 of today’s top performing women leaders in the for-profit, nonprofit and public sectors leveraged their entrepreneurial mindset to “do good” and “do well” in their careers.
Authors Barbara “Bobbi” Kurshan, senior innovation advisor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, and Kathy Hurley, former executive vice president at the Pearson Foundation, set out to explain why and how today’s top female leaders are so successful at the helm of organizations with social impact.
“We asked ourselves, why is it that women are rising to the top of purpose-driven organizations faster than other sectors? What is the secret, and how can we get the information out to the next generation of leaders—especially women—so they can replicate and expand upon this success?” said the authors in a recent interview.
The result is “InnovateHERs: Why Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurial Women Rise to the Top.” Throughout the book, Kurshan and Hurley reveal how a clear purpose paired with an entrepreneurial mindset is the fuel that powered each InnovateHER’s success. Providing a practical toolkit of advice and insider anecdotes, this book will guide up-and-coming professionals, entrepreneurs, seasoned managers and corporate ‘intrapreneurs’ to embrace and leverage their unique personality traits, skills and backgrounds to rise to the top of purpose-driven sectors.
After reading “InnovateHERs,” Tom Vander Ark, CEO of Getting Smart and author of “Difference Making at the Heart of Learning,” concluded, "The future is female—it’s purpose-driven women that will keep the planet safe, habitable, and prosperous for all. Kathy and Bobbi have combined their entrepreneurial spirit to create InnovateHERs, a book that every young woman should read. It’s the curriculum for the future.”
Among the 29 women featured in the book is Katie Fang, CEO and founder of SchooLinks, an education technology company that offers advanced college and career planning solutions. Fang said, “Entrepreneurship is a journey without a roadmap, but framing that journey is essential. These nuanced accounts of entrepreneurs’ paths are much needed. I’d encourage educators and young women to pick up this book in hopes that it will inspire the next generation of young entrepreneurs.”
Available in hardcover, paperback and eBook editions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple Books, and other major book retailers, “InnovateHERs: Why Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurial Women Rise to the Top” was released on April 21, 2022 and is distributed by Bublish, Inc. Readers will also receive a special price to take the Entrepreneurial Mindset Profile® assessment to discover the entrepreneurial traits and skills they already possess and the areas where they need to grow to achieve their professional goals.
Kurshan and Hurley are available at national and international conferences and speaking engagements upon release.
About the Authors
Barbara “Bobbi” Kurshan is the president of Educorp Consultants Corporation and senior innovation advisor at the Graduate School of Education, Education Entrepreneurship at the University of Pennsylvania. A former education industry entrepreneur, Dr. Kurshan has more than 40 years of experience in education as a researcher, entrepreneur, developer, investor and executive. She developed the first children’s software products for Microsoft, as well as award winning products for McGraw-Hill and Apple. She has authored books and articles on education, entrepreneurship and innovation
Kathy Hurley is a former senior executive for numerous educational publishing and technology companies, including IBM and Pearson. After retiring from Pearson, she was selected as a Fellow of the Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) at Harvard University and co-founded a global nonprofit organization, Girls Thinking Global (girlsthinkingglobal.org). Currently, Hurley is a senior advisor to several educational technology companies, education associations, and school superintendent networks.
More details about the InnovateHERs organization and the book can be found at www.innovatehers.org. Learn more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
Kurshan and Hurley are available at national and international conferences and speaking engagements upon release.
