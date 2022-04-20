MittGroup Reports a Record Q1
Austin, TX, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After having over 107% growth in 2021, MittGroup has recorded a record breaking Q1, with the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history. Along with MittGroup’s growth, they have expanded to 15 states nationwide while increasing revenue an upwards of 14% from the previous quarter.
This week the White House released the updated March inflation reports, which showed a 40 year high 8.5% inflation. CNBC states that consumer prices in March are at their highest levels since 1981 according to data from the Labor Department. With rising energy prices affecting Americans all over the country, we expect consumers to shift their focus to solar power to help ease the financial burden. According to the SEIA market insight report for Texas: ‘Texas is the second highest state for solar electric capacity, with more than 9,000 megawatts of solar capacity statewide. Solar Panels now have the capability to eliminate the cost of an electric bill therefore giving homeowners the opportunity to cut their electricity costs.
MittGroup has partnered with some of the largest solar financiers in the country, allowing customers to receive industry low interest rates. As a result of the low rates, millions of Americans are now able to afford solar energy for their homes. Therefore, cutting their energy costs drastically. “With a 40 year high inflation as well as energy costs at an all time high, we are seeing record numbers of new customers making the switch to solar energy. As this continues, I expect MittGroup to more than double our installs in 2022.” says MittGroup CEO, Grant Mitterlehner.
For more information on solar, go to MittGroup.Net.
This week the White House released the updated March inflation reports, which showed a 40 year high 8.5% inflation. CNBC states that consumer prices in March are at their highest levels since 1981 according to data from the Labor Department. With rising energy prices affecting Americans all over the country, we expect consumers to shift their focus to solar power to help ease the financial burden. According to the SEIA market insight report for Texas: ‘Texas is the second highest state for solar electric capacity, with more than 9,000 megawatts of solar capacity statewide. Solar Panels now have the capability to eliminate the cost of an electric bill therefore giving homeowners the opportunity to cut their electricity costs.
MittGroup has partnered with some of the largest solar financiers in the country, allowing customers to receive industry low interest rates. As a result of the low rates, millions of Americans are now able to afford solar energy for their homes. Therefore, cutting their energy costs drastically. “With a 40 year high inflation as well as energy costs at an all time high, we are seeing record numbers of new customers making the switch to solar energy. As this continues, I expect MittGroup to more than double our installs in 2022.” says MittGroup CEO, Grant Mitterlehner.
For more information on solar, go to MittGroup.Net.
Contact
MittGroupContact
Miranda Perez
832-493-6757
mittgroup.net
Miranda Perez
832-493-6757
mittgroup.net
Categories