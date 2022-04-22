AC Brainy is Transforming Air Conditioning Maintenance for Homes and Businesses

A Georgia man is seeking to transform the HVAC industry with a new mobile application that protects the pocketbooks of consumers and businesses. With 32 years of experience in energy analytics and 12 in the HVAC automated fault detection field, he saw an opportunity to create a mobile application that lowers the mysterious veil of an HVAC. Most people don't give it a thought until it is broken. The fact is that 90% of repairs or failures can be avoided with advanced diagnostics and alerts.