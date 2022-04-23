Madd’s Spring Sponsorship: Crawfish for a Cause
Kingwood, TX, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The teams at Madd Air Heating & Cooling and their sister company, Madd Roofing, both came together this spring to support a great cause in the Oyster Creek community.
The Oyster Creek Community Volunteer Fire Department held its annual crawfish boil and fundraising event at their facility on Saturday, March 19.
This crawfish boil event helps the Oyster Creek Fire Department raise funds for critical firefighter training sessions as well as any vital equipment needed to safely and efficiently fight fires in the community.
To support the noble cause, the Madd family stepped up as sponsors this year, donating 750 hefty pounds of crawfish to help ensure the continued operation of the volunteer firefighter department and their important role within the community.
Through great sponsorships and community support, the fire department held a very successful fundraiser, which included delicious crawfish at $10 per pound for all who attended, as well as drinks, prizes, a bounce house for kids, and much more.
The Madd team is proud to support local organizations like the volunteer fire department, which are vital to the safety and protection of our local communities.
Thanks to the brave men and women at the Oyster Creek VFD, local families and businesses can rest assured that they are always in good hands.
To learn more about Madd Air Heating & Cooling, Madd Roofing, or the Oyster Creek Community, please visit the links provided below.
Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Department
Madd Air Heating & Cooling
Madd Roofing
If you have any questions about the sponsors or how you can help support the Oyster Creek Fire Department, please contact Madd Air Heating & Cooling today at 281-354-9600.
The Oyster Creek Community Volunteer Fire Department held its annual crawfish boil and fundraising event at their facility on Saturday, March 19.
This crawfish boil event helps the Oyster Creek Fire Department raise funds for critical firefighter training sessions as well as any vital equipment needed to safely and efficiently fight fires in the community.
To support the noble cause, the Madd family stepped up as sponsors this year, donating 750 hefty pounds of crawfish to help ensure the continued operation of the volunteer firefighter department and their important role within the community.
Through great sponsorships and community support, the fire department held a very successful fundraiser, which included delicious crawfish at $10 per pound for all who attended, as well as drinks, prizes, a bounce house for kids, and much more.
The Madd team is proud to support local organizations like the volunteer fire department, which are vital to the safety and protection of our local communities.
Thanks to the brave men and women at the Oyster Creek VFD, local families and businesses can rest assured that they are always in good hands.
To learn more about Madd Air Heating & Cooling, Madd Roofing, or the Oyster Creek Community, please visit the links provided below.
Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Department
Madd Air Heating & Cooling
Madd Roofing
If you have any questions about the sponsors or how you can help support the Oyster Creek Fire Department, please contact Madd Air Heating & Cooling today at 281-354-9600.
Contact
Madd Air Heating & CoolingContact
Charlie Enriquez
281-354-9600
https://maddair.com
Charlie Enriquez
281-354-9600
https://maddair.com
Categories