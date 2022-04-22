Rug Pull Finder and Doxd Announce Strategic Partnership to Further Push Trust and Safety of the NFT Space Forward
Rug Pull Finder has acquired significant minority equity stake in Doxd to help push the NFT space forward with smart self-regulation and trust solutions.
London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rug Pull Finder Ltd. (Rug Pull Finder), the leading provider of data-driven open-source intelligence on NFT projects, today announced it has acquired a significant minority equity stake in Doxd, LLC (Doxd), the trust badge of Web3. Doxd is revolutionizing one of the toughest challenges in the NFT space, doxxing. Doxd is a verified identity layer that NFT projects can attach to their website and other materials to verify the team and business is doxxed, without having to reveal any personal information publicly.
Partnering with Doxd expands the mission of Rug Pull Finder to protect members of the NFT community by providing up-to-date information on projects, NFT safety, and education. This transaction will significantly strengthen Rug Pull Finder’s capabilities, further grow and diversify its service offerings, and position the company for continued long-term growth.
“This partnership is an important step for Rug Pull Finder in becoming a major player in the Web3 world. We strive to advance the NFT space through smart self-regulation and positioning the NFT space for mass adoption, and I couldn’t be happier to have Doxd as a core strategic partner,” said Nik Horniacek, Co-Founder of Rug Pull Finder.
As part of the transaction, Rug Pull Finder and Doxd have entered a strategic partnership that will enable close collaboration and allow the two companies to leverage collective resources to further scale each organization.
Andrew Wise and Zahraa Alkhaleef, Co-Founders of Doxd, added, “We sincerely believe that this partnership between Doxd and RPF will be the engine to propel NFTs into the mainstream. Compliance with KYC regulations are required to establish the legitimacy of Web3.”
Mr. Horniacek continued, “Doxd is establishing itself as the trust layer of choice within the NFT space, with an impressive team leading the way. We are confident that many opportunities for collaboration exist between our companies.”
This transaction officially closed on 21 April 2022.
About Rug Pull Finder Ltd. (Rug Pull Finder)
Rug Pull Finder (RPF) is the leading provider of data-driven open-source intelligence on NFT projects. Founded on the principle of avoiding “rug pulls,” RPF initially set out to protect members of the NFT community by providing up-to-date information on projects, NFT safety, and education.
Today, RPF is focused on expanding its mission through its four core business units: RPF Investigate, RPF Direct, RPF Community Foundation, and RPF Incubate, we are on our way to becoming a tour-de-force in the Web3 world.
With expert knowledge in regulatory affairs, financial crime risk management, and Web3 technologies, RPF strives to bring change to the NFT space through smart self-regulatory frameworks that will allow mass adoption to be achieved, while influencing public policy decisions to align with the ethos of Web3.
About Doxd, LLC
When projects are raising millions of dollars on the internet, a basic requirement is that all founders reveal their identity. Frequently, rug pulls happen when a founding team is anonymous, as this allows them to quietly and quickly disappear. Rug pulls are plaguing the community, safety procedures must be implemented such as stringent Know-Your-Customer and Know Your Business requirements.
Doxd pass is a verified identity layer that you can attach to your project site to verify your team and business are doxxed. With Doxd, you can prove who you are with or without revealing any personal information publicly. We are working on making Doxd a universally used mechanism to verify a project is doxxed.
Investing in an anonymous team will no longer be the norm. Our team is focused on increasing trust and instilling accountability. Like many, we have been victims of Rug Pull schemes. We are very familiar with the pitfalls that a lack of regulation can bring. The more protection and transparency we have in Web3, the more the rug pull risks are mitigated.
