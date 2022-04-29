GoodCharlie Announces the Launch of Its Free Electricity Sweepstakes
New Breed of Energy Provider GoodCharlie Announces the Launch of its Free Electricity Sweepstakes.
Houston, TX, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GoodCharlie is excited to announce the launch of its free energy sweepstakes now open through May 13, 2022, 11:59pm CST for Texas residents in deregulated energy markets. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive free electricity for a year along with GoodCharlie’s standard free Pack Benefits that include free 24/7 immediate access to licensed veterinarians, a $1,000 fund for an emergency vet bill, and bill roundups donated to rescue partners Houston Pets Alive! and Dallas Pets Alive! at no cost to customers. Two runners up will win a professional dog portrait and a twelve-month supply of dog treat boxes.
The sweepstakes will kick off the launch of GoodCharlie as a new energy provider whose mission is to make Texas the best place for a dog to live by powering forever homes. GoodCharlie takes care of its Pack members’ dogs while supporting their rescue partners that are fighting to find less fortunate dogs forever homes.
“50,000-100,000 animals are euthanized in Texas every year–more than any other state in the US. This has to stop, and we as a community can change this,” said Daryl Lawrence, Co-Founder & CMO of GoodCharlie. “At GoodCharlie, we put our energy into caring for dogs, and together we can make a real difference.”
The sweepstakes winner will be announced on May 14, 2022, at Houston Pet’s Alive!'s Dog Fest powered by GoodCharlie event as well as via Instagram and Facebook Live @mygoodcharlie. Participants need not be present to win and no purchase is necessary. To enter the sweepstakes and for full sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements, visit goodcharlie.me/sweepstakes.
Contact
GoodCharlie
Viridiana Duran
832-607-2665
https://goodcharlie.com/
Viridiana Duran
832-607-2665
https://goodcharlie.com/
