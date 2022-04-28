Congratulations to Society Performer Rahim Barry on His Upcoming Co-Star Role in a New HBO Show
Society Performers Academy Major TV Booking announcement.
Point Pleasant, NJ, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Society Performers Academy can't give away any details as of yet, but tune in this summer to HBO.
Society Performers Academy is proud to have scouted Rahim Barry online during the Covid 19 Pandemic. Society Performers head talent director Byanca Balian met with Rahim and mom, in 2021, and Byanca immediately recognized his star power.
“I have been a Talent Director for 25 plus years, and can recognize “the it factor” when i see it, and Rahim has IT,” says Society Performers Academy National Director Byanca Balian
Since then Rahim (in a very short amount of time) has trained, worked hard, and met his agent through Society Performers Academy, Oscar program. He signed with Talent Agent David Gilbert of Zuri Agency NYC.
"So happy for Rahim, he has worked so hard, he is a kind, and grateful kid. Mom is a dream to work with. Any major TV show and Film is lucky to have Rahim be a part of...." says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
