FPH Poised to Roll Out Virtual Behavioral Health Services at 16 Additional TN Clinics in May, Offering Behavioral Health Services at 179 Clinics and in Patients’ Homes

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 28.6 million rural Americans reside in health professional shortage areas, with limited or no access to behavioral health care. Fast Pace Health's family of companies is thrilled to help increase access to behavioral health care through telehealth with the addition of 16 clinic locations across rural Tennessee.