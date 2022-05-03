Vacatia Acquires Sunsational Beach Rentals
Mill Valley, CA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for vacation rentals, property management, and timeshare resorts, has acquired Treasure Island, Florida-based Sunsational Beach Rentals, which provides rental, maintenance and accounting services to owners of individual resort-condominium units.
“Adding Sunsational Beach Rentals to Vacatia’s nationwide network expands our supply of premium inventory in one of the U.S.’s most in-demand destinations, Florida’s St. Pete-Clearwater area,” says Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “This move provides Sunsational owners access to Vacatia’s proven revenue management and technology capabilities and employees to new opportunities as we grow our local St. Pete office.”
Sunsational’s properties include South Beach Condo Hotel and Surf Beach Resort in Treasure Island, Florida, and Pelican Pointe Hotel and Resort in South Clearwater Beach, Florida. The company has 26 employees and manages 131 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, many featuring beach views, fully furnished kitchens, spacious dining and living areas, private balconies, and free high-speed internet. As Vacatia-managed properties, Sunsational Beach Rentals’ properties will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms.
“In considering this sale, I was impressed by Vacatia’s dedication to providing high-touch professional management to condominium owners and enhanced services to guests,” said Wolfgang Ruch, Sunsational’s owner/manager. “Our highly trained and dedicated employees will also gain opportunities for advancement as part of a larger, fast-growing organization.”
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,880 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare and condominium-hotel companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the vacation experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
“Adding Sunsational Beach Rentals to Vacatia’s nationwide network expands our supply of premium inventory in one of the U.S.’s most in-demand destinations, Florida’s St. Pete-Clearwater area,” says Caroline Shin, Vacatia’s CEO and co-founder. “This move provides Sunsational owners access to Vacatia’s proven revenue management and technology capabilities and employees to new opportunities as we grow our local St. Pete office.”
Sunsational’s properties include South Beach Condo Hotel and Surf Beach Resort in Treasure Island, Florida, and Pelican Pointe Hotel and Resort in South Clearwater Beach, Florida. The company has 26 employees and manages 131 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, many featuring beach views, fully furnished kitchens, spacious dining and living areas, private balconies, and free high-speed internet. As Vacatia-managed properties, Sunsational Beach Rentals’ properties will be featured on the Vacatia.com website and offered through third-party booking platforms.
“In considering this sale, I was impressed by Vacatia’s dedication to providing high-touch professional management to condominium owners and enhanced services to guests,” said Wolfgang Ruch, Sunsational’s owner/manager. “Our highly trained and dedicated employees will also gain opportunities for advancement as part of a larger, fast-growing organization.”
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,880 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare and condominium-hotel companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help resorts to thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the vacation experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Contact
VacatiaContact
Greg Eure
(720) 449-6738
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Greg Eure
(720) 449-6738
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Multimedia
Categories