Carisk® Partners Announces Completion of SOC 2(SM) Type II Certification Furthers Commitment to Data Security and Compliance
Carisk Partners announced today that the company has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit.
Miami, FL, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, announced today that the company has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. Conducted by Withum, a leading advisory and accounting firm, the audit confirms that Carisk’s information security operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
“We are pleased that our SOC2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks and validates Carisk as a trusted partner in a highly regulated industry,” says Allen Spokane, Chief Technology Officer, Carisk Partners. “Carisk is proud to meet this accomplishment as we continue to invest in our health information systems.”
This certification comes at a time of rapid growth as Carisk continues to utilize next generation technologies and advanced business intelligence to improve business decisions and provide actionable insights to their clients and partners.
“Carisk’s SOC 2 achievement is a reflection of our commitment to our clients and the communities we serve,” says Kevin Mahoney, President and Chief Operations Officer, Carisk Partners. “Data security is one of the top challenges the healthcare industry is facing today as we continue to see delivery of services shifting virtually.”
Carisk’s proprietary systems and technologies are designed to improve patient communications, streamline business practices, and inform strategy for the early identification and intervention of high-risk cases. Utilizing advanced data modeling techniques such as optical character recognition (OCR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), Carisk works with its partners to improve patient outcomes for a range of risk factors aiming to reduce costs and facilitate claims closure.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. Since 2016, Carisk Partners has redefined the way patients and clients access the highest quality care and support services since introducing its foundation in behavioral health into the workers’ compensation marketplace. Today, Carisk continues to transform the works’ compensation and group health markets by providing seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients through its proprietary Pathways™ 2 Recovery care model. Carisk’s employees are change makers committed to improving the lives of our patients through our relentless compassion, superior service, and commitment to innovation. Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.
Paige Grogan
732-804-0388
cariskpartners.com
