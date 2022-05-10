First Look at AMIClubwear's 2022 Swimsuits Collection
AMIClubwear is releasing new style swimsuits for 2022.
City of Industry, CA, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AMIClubwear just dropped its 2022 Swimsuit Collection. Find the newest styles inspired by your favorite celebrity looks. Summer is coming, so don't wait to update your swim game with one of AMIClubwear's sexy swimsuits. Get ready for the beach and your next pool party this summer with the newest styles starting at only $19.99 for the set. Find rhinestone bikinis that will have you sparkling in the sun all day long. Or, try a new sexy monokini for a little more coverage in the tummy area. All styles are in stock and ready to ship. Plus, AMIClubwear offers free shipping on all US orders over $75. AMI is proud to carry new trends, like three piece swimsuits that come with a skirt, metallic monokinis and some extreme bikini styles, like g-strings and bling bikinis.
