Houston Based Diplomat Technologies Inc. Launches Innovative Music App That Connects DJs, Artists and Their Audience, by Allowing On-Demand Song Requests
Kyle introduces a new revenue stream to DJs and a new channel for Artists and fans to share their love for music. Kyle is an on-demand song request app that allows the DJ to tap into the audience's mind while giving the audience an opportunity to participate in the mix.
Houston, TX, May 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Entrepreneurs and music enthusiasts Matthew Hayes and Elvis Hedji have launched a first of its kind product, Kyle App, an app designed to give DJs the opportunity to earn more by playing on-demand music requested by audiences willing to outright pay or tip. The app was recently launched on the App Store.
The music ecosystem is driven by Artists that make the records, record labels that distribute them to the masses and DJs that reinforce their relevance by gauging how the audience responds. DJs are arguably the most underrated member of this ecosystem, but they have the most presence and we depend on their ability to artistically introduce records in a multitude of ways to satiate the audience’s thirst.
The concept of an audience approaching a DJ to make a request is not a new one. Historically, DJs have been known to accept requests from people and incorporating it in their set; a five or twenty-dollar bill would often be exchanged with a hand-shake to ensure a desired record would be played. Both entrepreneurs having had stints as DJs and understand all too well that it can be overbearing and annoying to receive these requests, but the financial incentive definitely changes the perspective, making it worth it.
Digitizing this interaction is the primary goal of Kyle App in this COVID-19 era. That is only the beginning, the pair have plans to onboard music artists that were previous top-charters seeking new channels for their latest projects and up-and-coming artists who still need visibility from influential communities.
The app features a free request option, allowing you to tip the performer and give feedback. This gives DJs the flexibility to use Kyle App at any event, be it a wedding, piano bar or lounge. Kyle also features a DJ search option to help users find the desired DJ in case there isn’t a QR code available at the venue.
Kyle debuts in Houston, primarily engaging emerging DJs, such as DJ T Will. You can catch Kyle app in action by visiting the Kyle App Instagram page to see DJs that are using the app and what events they have coming up.
To contact Kyle App and learn more:
Visit: Usekyleapp.com
Email: info@usekyleapp.com
Twitter & IG: @Usekyleapp
Contact
Elvis Hedji
202-302-7107
usekyleapp.com
