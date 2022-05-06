NWA to Pack 285K Meals for Ukrainian Refugees

On June 4th, the nonprofit MULTIPLi will be spearheading an opportunity to pack 285k thousand meals for Ukrainian refugees. This event will take place at the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club from 8am to 6pm in two-hour shifts. With the growing need of food insecurity and lack of resources for the Ukrainian refugees, MULTIPLi recognized an opportunity to step in and mobilize the people of NWA.