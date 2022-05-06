NWA to Pack 285K Meals for Ukrainian Refugees
Springdale, AR, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On June 4th, the nonprofit MULTIPLi will be spearheading an opportunity to pack 285k thousand meals for Ukrainian refugees. This event will take place at the Fayetteville Boys & Girls Club from 8am to 6pm in two-hour shifts. With the growing need of food insecurity and lack of resources for the Ukrainian refugees, MULTIPLi recognized an opportunity to step in and mobilize the people of NWA.
“As a former Razorback athlete, I learned that influence is a responsibility to steward for others and not for myself. That’s why the MULTIPLi global team said yes to this opportunity. Although this is not really what we do as an organization, we couldn’t sit by and do nothing for the people of Ukraine.” -Josh Foliart, Founder and CEO
Right now, millions of Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland in search of hope. With fearful hearts and food insecurity a daily threat, MULTIPLi has partnered with the leadership at Lifeline Christian Mission and, alongside the community, will pack 285,000 highly nutritious meals that fill an entire shipping container full of food.
“My kids continuously inspire and challenge my thinking as a leader. After telling my 7 year old son about this opportunity to serve the people of Ukraine, he instantly gave all of his finances. Which begged the question, what am I willing to sacrifice for someone else to eat? We want to do whatever it takes to pack these meals.” -Joseph Elder, Director of Operations
It will take a significant amount of Northwest Arkansas to see this urgent need become a reality.
“In a world that wants to divide us with every issue, the opportunity to unify our community in a way that has significant impact is an opportunity we don’t want to miss.” -Josh Foliart, Founder and CEO
Interested participants can learn more here; multipliglobal.com/Ukraine
