Residence Inn by Marriott in Cambridge, Massachusetts Reveals Sensory Suites
Renovation Includes Brand-New Suites for an Autism-Friendly Stay
Cambridge, MA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marriott International, Inc. is pleased to announce that renovations to the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge are complete and now offer unique Sensory Suites, aimed at providing children with autism and other disabilities a relaxing stay. The 16-story hotel located at 120 Broadway is proud to unveil its new look after a $15 million-dollar transformation that includes extensive renovations to the guest rooms, guest bathrooms, corridors, fitness center, boardroom, meeting spaces, lobby, entrance and dining area, plus a new-built, full-service lobby bar.
The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge is situated in the heart of Kendall Square, four miles from Boston Logan International Airport and just one subway stop from downtown Boston. The 250-suite property offers guests convenient access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Charles River, Harvard University, Fenway Park, TD Garden, Boston University and historic Boston’s best attractions, restaurants and nightlife.
“We knew we needed something different in Kendall Square, since it’s known as the most innovative square mile on the planet,” said Jennifer Pendola, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge. “The Sensory Suites are our small contribution to the area, but more importantly a contribution to a larger community of travelers, or those that may not have traveled otherwise.”
Each Sensory Suite is geared to children with autism, ADHD or other disabilities who need extra engagement in helping them relax or get to sleep. Each Sensory Suite offers a projectable changing light, a hugglepod, a sensory mat, and the child gets to take a home a worry rock, a fidget spinner and a copy of the book – Why Does Izzy Cover Her Ears.
The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge is committed to keeping the property updated and looking brand-new. All of the guest rooms have been redesigned with the addition of new carpeting, bedding, furniture, appliances and artwork along with the total transformation of the guest bathrooms. The refurbished guest room décor warmly welcomes guests into a comfortable, restful and productive environment.
The hotel features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, each offering a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Other in-room amenities include plush mattresses and crisp linens, a pullout sofa, a large, well-lit work desk and ergonomic desk chair and complimentary Wi-Fi access.
“When you arrive at the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge, you are home,” said Karen Roscoe, Boston Area Sales Leader, Marriott International. “Our suites with smart technology, fully-equipped kitchens and associates ready to connect you with the local neighborhood are designed with your productivity and comfort in mind. And the lobby bar is the perfect spot to collaborate with colleagues and end the day with story-telling. We provide memorable service so that you don’t feel like a guest – you feel like yourself.”
The hotel rotates a wide selection of healthy choices for its free hot breakfast every day. With favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.
Onsite amenities at the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge include a totally modernized fitness center that includes Peloton bikes, an updated executive boardroom and 1,104 square feet of functional meeting space, a renovated breakfast buffet and dining area freshly appointed with a floral-greenery décor. The lobby has been completely redesigned with a new modern and chic entrance as well as the addition of a new-built lobby bar. The full-service bar serves wine, beer, cocktails as well as light-fare and is the perfect place for socializing, relaxing and indulging. The hotel is pet-friendly and guests will also enjoy the hotel’s grocery delivery service, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market and dry cleaning services.
Even though the renovations and Sensory Suites were unveiled in April – Autism Acceptance Month, the hotel ensures guests that its services and packages are here to stay and celebrated year-round. For more information on the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge or to make reservations please call directly at 617-349-0700, or visit their website.
About Residence Inn by Marriott
Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the longer stays lodging segment with more than 870 properties in 19 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones that provide guests with the space and freedom to travel the way they like to live. With fully functional kitchens, complimentary grocery delivery service, 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfast, guests can maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Residence Inn’s guests enjoy being empowered to make the most of each day, on their own terms and without constraints. Additionally, Residence Inn encourages socializing among guests. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community at select properties. Each Residence Inn also offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests’ spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road and make their stay that much more convenient.
The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge is situated in the heart of Kendall Square, four miles from Boston Logan International Airport and just one subway stop from downtown Boston. The 250-suite property offers guests convenient access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Charles River, Harvard University, Fenway Park, TD Garden, Boston University and historic Boston’s best attractions, restaurants and nightlife.
“We knew we needed something different in Kendall Square, since it’s known as the most innovative square mile on the planet,” said Jennifer Pendola, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge. “The Sensory Suites are our small contribution to the area, but more importantly a contribution to a larger community of travelers, or those that may not have traveled otherwise.”
Each Sensory Suite is geared to children with autism, ADHD or other disabilities who need extra engagement in helping them relax or get to sleep. Each Sensory Suite offers a projectable changing light, a hugglepod, a sensory mat, and the child gets to take a home a worry rock, a fidget spinner and a copy of the book – Why Does Izzy Cover Her Ears.
The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge is committed to keeping the property updated and looking brand-new. All of the guest rooms have been redesigned with the addition of new carpeting, bedding, furniture, appliances and artwork along with the total transformation of the guest bathrooms. The refurbished guest room décor warmly welcomes guests into a comfortable, restful and productive environment.
The hotel features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites, each offering a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Other in-room amenities include plush mattresses and crisp linens, a pullout sofa, a large, well-lit work desk and ergonomic desk chair and complimentary Wi-Fi access.
“When you arrive at the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge, you are home,” said Karen Roscoe, Boston Area Sales Leader, Marriott International. “Our suites with smart technology, fully-equipped kitchens and associates ready to connect you with the local neighborhood are designed with your productivity and comfort in mind. And the lobby bar is the perfect spot to collaborate with colleagues and end the day with story-telling. We provide memorable service so that you don’t feel like a guest – you feel like yourself.”
The hotel rotates a wide selection of healthy choices for its free hot breakfast every day. With favorites like bacon and eggs, Greek yogurt, cut fruit or waffles and extensive toppings, ranging from fresh spinach and cheese to sliced almonds and strawberries. Enjoy all the options you need to start your morning with endless possibilities.
Onsite amenities at the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge include a totally modernized fitness center that includes Peloton bikes, an updated executive boardroom and 1,104 square feet of functional meeting space, a renovated breakfast buffet and dining area freshly appointed with a floral-greenery décor. The lobby has been completely redesigned with a new modern and chic entrance as well as the addition of a new-built lobby bar. The full-service bar serves wine, beer, cocktails as well as light-fare and is the perfect place for socializing, relaxing and indulging. The hotel is pet-friendly and guests will also enjoy the hotel’s grocery delivery service, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market and dry cleaning services.
Even though the renovations and Sensory Suites were unveiled in April – Autism Acceptance Month, the hotel ensures guests that its services and packages are here to stay and celebrated year-round. For more information on the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge or to make reservations please call directly at 617-349-0700, or visit their website.
About Residence Inn by Marriott
Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the longer stays lodging segment with more than 870 properties in 19 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones that provide guests with the space and freedom to travel the way they like to live. With fully functional kitchens, complimentary grocery delivery service, 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfast, guests can maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Residence Inn’s guests enjoy being empowered to make the most of each day, on their own terms and without constraints. Additionally, Residence Inn encourages socializing among guests. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community at select properties. Each Residence Inn also offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests’ spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road and make their stay that much more convenient.
Contact
The Sage AgencyContact
Tim Lieb
202-431-5855
Tim Lieb
202-431-5855
Multimedia
Categories