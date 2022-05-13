250 Area Children, Ages 8-17, Will Take to the Skies Over Silicon Valley on Saturday, May 14, 9 am to 1 pm with Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 62 (EAA62)
San Jose, CA, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As many as 250 area children, ages 8-17, will take to the skies over Silicon Valley on Saturday, May 14, 9 am to 1 pm, as Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 62 (EAA62) hosts their second 2022 Young Eagles Flight Rally at San Jose Reid Hillview Airport.
All free flights are courtesy of volunteer pilots from Silicon Valley and the Bay Area. Airport usage is courtesy of County of Santa Clara Roads and Airports Department.
San Jose Reid Hillview Airport: 2500 Cunningham Ave., San Jose, CA 95148.
The rally is part of the EAA Aviation Foundation's Young Eagles Program, created to get more young people interested in aviation. Volunteer national EAA pilots have provided 2.8 million young people airplane rides since 1992, the 100th anniversary of powered flight and the 50th anniversary of EAA. EAA62 of Santa Clara County has provided 3,000+ free flights to children since 1992.
“Free airplane rides are just part of the Flight Rally,” said Lisa Bickford, Chapter 62 ground crew manager, EAA life member and spokesperson for the event. “We hope to build one-to-one relationships between pilots and young people, giving the next generation a chance to learn more about the possibilities that exist in the world of aviation.”
Volunteer pilots at the event will explain how their airplanes work and how pilots ensure safety, the prime concern before every flight. Then, highly trained pilots will take young people on 30 minute flights over Silicon Valley.
Following the flight, each young person will receive a certificate, welcoming them as an official Young Eagle. Their name will be entered into the “World's Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, WI. The Logbook, along with additional information about the Young Eagles Program, is also accessible on the Internet at youngeagles.org.
Flight requests are made online at http://www.regathon.com/youngeagles
Check-in from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Young Eagle participants must be accompanied at check-in by a parent or legal adult guardian.
More information about EAA Chapter 62: http://www.eaa62.org
They hope to see you at RHV on Saturday May 14, 2022 9 am-1 pm.
EAA Chapter 62 Young Eagles Coordinator
Dean McCully
dean@dmccully.com
408-209-3049
EAA Chapter 62 Young Eagles Ground Crew Manager
Lisa Bickford
lisabickford@gmail.com
408-398-8398
Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 62
San Jose Reid Hillview Airport
2500 Cunningham Ave,
San Jose, CA 95148
