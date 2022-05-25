Judson Press Book Examines Cultural Impact on Youth Faith Formation in Congregations
King of Prussia, PA, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Faith Formation and Christian Education experts Dr. Carmichael Crutchfield and Dr. Denise Janssen collaborate to provide a research-based, practical resource to aid faith communities seeking improved relevance and relationship with African American youth.
Based upon research and personal interviews, Pressing Forward: Faith, Culture, and African American Youth examines the undergirding factors impacting faith formation in African American adolescents within congregations, including:
· Self
· Marginalization
· Violence
· Storytelling
· Relationships
“The book is particularly relevant today because of its focus on the many-sided, complex formative aspects of black adolescents that, as the author emphasizes, begin before adolescence. It will be a valuable resource for church and judicatory leaders across denominations, youth ministry leaders, and others responsible for their educational ministry, worship, and broader congregational life.”—Anne E. Streaty Wimberly, Ph.D., Senior Advisor, Youth Hope-Builders Academy and Connecting With Hope Innovation Hub Young Adult Ministry Initiative, Interdenominational Theological Center, Atlanta, Georgia
“A much-needed resource to guide an intentional shift in how younger generations engage within the church, specifically the African American Church. The text provides historical context, research data, personal experiences, and practical suggestions to challenge the formation ministries that engage youth.”—Mary A. Love, Adjunct Professor, Christian Education, Hood Theological Seminary
Carmicheal D. Crutchfield is an ordained Elder in full connection with the CME Church and Professor of Christian Education, Spiritual Formation and Youth Ministry at Memphis Theological Seminary. He is also the author of “The Formation of a People: Christian Education and the African American Church” (Judson Press, 2020).
Denise Janssen, MDiv, PhD, is Assistant Professor of Christian Education at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond. An ordained American Baptist Churches, USA minister, Denise has served as pastor of a United Methodist congregation and several different Baptist churches. She is a co-author of “Fostering Faith: Teaching and Learning in the Christian Church” (Judson Press, 2014) and author of “RECLAIMED: Faith in an Emerging Generation” (Judson Press, 2015).
About the Publisher: Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures. American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists to promote the Christian faith, cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and bring healing and transformation to communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.
