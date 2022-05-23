Agbeyegbe Hays Appointed Chair of AICPA’s PCPS Executive Committee
Agbeyegbe Hays is the first sole practitioner and the first Black female CPA to chair the PCPS Executive Committee.
New York, NY, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Orumé Agbeyegbe Hays, CPA, CGMA, MST, founder and managing director of Hays CPA LLC, has been appointed chair of the American Institute of CPAs’ Private Companies Practice Section’s Executive Committee.
The Executive Committee is comprised of members from across the United States and, “PCPS partners with firms of all sizes, creating targeted and customizable practice management resources, networking opportunities and is a strong, collective voice within the CPA profession.”
Agbeyegbe Hays is the first Nigerian-American and the first Black female CPA to chair the PCPS Executive Committee. The appointment is for a three-year term.
Hays is presently a director at large and executive committee member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and she is the current president of NYSSCPA’s Manhattan/Bronx Chapter.
An adjunct lecturer at the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff School of Business, College of Staten Island (CSI), Orumé Agbeyegbe earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin in Nigeria. She gained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from CSI, City University of New York (CUNY), and a Master of Science in Taxation from the D'Amore McKim School of Business, Northeastern University, Massachusetts.
Hays looks forward to serving PCPS members and to contributing to the advancement of the accounting profession.
She joined the AICPA in 2005 and the NYSSCPA in 2007 and resides in Staten Island, New York.
The Executive Committee is comprised of members from across the United States and, “PCPS partners with firms of all sizes, creating targeted and customizable practice management resources, networking opportunities and is a strong, collective voice within the CPA profession.”
Agbeyegbe Hays is the first Nigerian-American and the first Black female CPA to chair the PCPS Executive Committee. The appointment is for a three-year term.
Hays is presently a director at large and executive committee member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and she is the current president of NYSSCPA’s Manhattan/Bronx Chapter.
An adjunct lecturer at the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff School of Business, College of Staten Island (CSI), Orumé Agbeyegbe earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin in Nigeria. She gained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from CSI, City University of New York (CUNY), and a Master of Science in Taxation from the D'Amore McKim School of Business, Northeastern University, Massachusetts.
Hays looks forward to serving PCPS members and to contributing to the advancement of the accounting profession.
She joined the AICPA in 2005 and the NYSSCPA in 2007 and resides in Staten Island, New York.
Contact
HAYS CPAContact
Ellan Paredes
347-286-0498
www.ohacpa.com
Ellan Paredes
347-286-0498
www.ohacpa.com
Categories