Holly Hills Townhomes Model Home Showcase Premiere May 21 & 22

Presales of the townhouses, with marketing and sales by Cale Realty and townhouse construction by Sky Blue Homes, have been in full swing with a surge of interest in this rare opportunity. Now prospective buyers will have their very first look inside of these remarkable homes with the much-anticipated Model Home Showcase Premier, which will be held on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 1 – 5 pm on site at 200 Brookwood Drive in Williamsburg.