Holly Hills Townhomes Model Home Showcase Premiere May 21 & 22
Presales of the townhouses, with marketing and sales by Cale Realty and townhouse construction by Sky Blue Homes, have been in full swing with a surge of interest in this rare opportunity. Now prospective buyers will have their very first look inside of these remarkable homes with the much-anticipated Model Home Showcase Premier, which will be held on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 1 – 5 pm on site at 200 Brookwood Drive in Williamsburg.
Williamsburg, VA, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The prestigious neighborhood, Holly Hills, has come to life as the final phase of development by Cale Development is well underway, ushering in the long-awaited Model Home Showcase Premier during a special two-day event.
Presales of the townhouses, with marketing and sales by Cale Realty and townhouse construction by Sky Blue Homes, have been in full swing with a surge of interest in this rare opportunity. Now prospective buyers will have their very first look inside of these remarkable homes with the much-anticipated Model Home Showcase Premier, which will be held on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 1 – 5 pm on site at 200 Brookwood Drive in Williamsburg.
This final phase of Holly Hills is defined by captivating homes featuring beautiful modern interiors and first-class finishes throughout. The collection of 35 luxury townhomes has sold at record-setting pace. Only 18 townhomes remain, all brimming with distinctive architecture and an understated elegance that beautifully reflect the uncompromising lifestyle unique to the city of Williamsburg.
Local Williamsburg and Peninsula residential homebuilder, Sky Blue Homes, is presenting these one-of-a-kind townhomes. "Our first-class finishes paired with expert craftsmanship will please even the most selective buyers," said co-principal Barry Borden of Sky Blue Homes.
In addition to its picturesque location and stunning aesthetic, Holly Hills also provides residents with an expansive community green space that features a dog park, gazebo and walking path leading directly to Colonial Williamsburg. The townhomes will be priced from the $430s.
Holly Hills Townhomes is located at the Corner of RT-199 and Brookwood Drive. The community's location offers convenient access to Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William & Mary.
For more information, visit Sky Blue Homes’ website at www.skybluehomes.com or call Christina Wallace at 757.869.6714.
Categories