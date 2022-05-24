Local Hot Tub Dealer in O'Fallon MO, Baker Pool, Shares Knee Pain Recovery Guide Using a Hot Tub
O'Fallon, MO, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a hot tub store serving O'Fallon, Union, and Pacific, MO is pleased to share ways to recover faster from knee pain with the help of hot tub soaking.
"For people who've recently had surgery on your knee, or are still coping with a new injury, here's some great news: using a hot tub a few times a week can help you recover faster," said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. The hot tub has therapeutic properties that work together to promote healing by jumpstarting the body's natural process.
Here's how to recover fast from knee pain with a little help from the hot tub.
Heat Helps Quickly Reduce Pain - With knee pain, in particular, elevated heat from the hot tub surrounds the knee joint, targeting deep into the muscle. Within seconds of slipping into the water, pain decreases. But unlike a hot bath that starts to cool off as soon as you get in, the hot tub stays hot, with temperature control for as long as you need it. Soak in the spa for just a few minutes and get the instant relief you need.
Buoyancy Takes Pressure Off the Knee Joint - Even the slightest weight placed on the joint can cause immediate pain when the knee is injured. Lying down helps a little but doesn't remove pressure entirely. Luckily, hot tub water is buoyant, making it easy to float without impacting your knee. Use the hot tub to escape for a few minutes each day and give your knee the break it needs to continue the healing process.
Maximize Physical Therapy in the Hot Tub - Use the cushioned environment created by the hot tub water as the place you go to work your knee. Light stretching, resistance bands, and more can help you maximize the results of physical therapy, so you can heal fast. Heated water also increases blood circulation, making oxygen and nutrient delivery to damaged cells faster and more efficient. With daily use, the hot tub can help you maintain a positive attitude as you increase flexibility and regain full range of motion on your way to a successful recovery.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer's guide from Baker Pool & Spa.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry's favorite models available, we're sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We're continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O'Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
