The Paliwoda Group Reflects on Next Big Investment Themes in a Post-Pandemic World
The Paliwoda Group Announces a New Series of Talks in Its NEXT BIG THING Campaign to Look at Innovation Spurred by COVID Responses.
New York, NY, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Paliwoda Group is today extending its NEXT BIG THING campaign with a new series of investor-focused talks about business automation, electrified transportation, and modern workforce dynamics likely to reshape the technology investment landscape in the post-pandemic era.
"As we slowly exit the COVID crisis toward some semblance of normalcy, several trends are spurring technological innovations likely to challenge industry incumbents or open new markets," said Ron Paliwoda, founder and President of The Paliwoda Group. "It is fitting we examine how these narratives are creating opportunities for long-term investment."
The NEXT BIG THING campaign takes a proactive approach to connecting investors with future thinkers discussing innovation in their area of expertise, and how it is changing the human experience.
New sessions include perspectives on:
- Digital assistants that leverage Artificial Intelligence to automate everyday processes, and are increasingly critical to business success;
- Shrinking supply chains that rely less on cross-border logistics to boost new manufacturing patterns closer to customers;
- The shift of modern workforces to remote/hybrid work arrangements, the most significant change to American living and working models since World War II;
- And, inevitably, the electric car era, long championed by environmentalists to help offset the climate impact from rising consumption and consumerism, and now also framed in terms of strategic energy independence and national security.
Roundtable discussions combine big ideas with shared learning, and showcase exciting startups solving critical challenges at the frontiers of tech.
More information is available at www.paliwoda.com/nextbigthing.
About NEXT BIG THING
The NEXT BIG THING campaign connects investors with new ideas by exploring technological trends reshaping industries, and how these innovations are changing the human experience. Sessions include talks by future thinkers about innovation in their area of expertise, and showcase early-stage companies at the frontiers of tech with game changing technologies ready for launch.
About The Paliwoda Group
The Paliwoda Group is a private investment firm that focuses on young companies with unique value propositions, and companies that require restructuring or divestiture. The firm identifies and invests in talented teams at early-stage projects through it’s Ventures arm, with an emphasis on projects and intellectual property that can add value to, or complement, the firm’s existing business divisions, products and technologies. Company information is available at www.paliwoda.com.
Nira Paliwoda
718-312-8489
www.paliwoda.com
