It is Official, the Cheerleading Teal Empire, Cheer Extreme, is Coming to Florida
Boynton Beach, FL, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cheer Extreme is coming to Florida. Cheer Extreme's newest location will be located in Boynton Beach, Florida. Flip City All-Stars, an already established, successful cheerleading program, has combined forces with Cheer Extreme to create Cheer Extreme Florida. This location will be the first and only Cheer Extreme in the state.
According to Lori Lazuka, owner of Flip City Gym, her gym's family bond and atmosphere replicates that of Cheer Extreme, making this an exciting merge of success in the all-star community. "We have been in business for 22 years," according to Lazuka, "and this was the right moment in time to grow our all-star program."
“We started Cheer Extreme as a family business 30 years ago. Our motto is success is from the heart and we are delighted to partner with the Flip City family to bring the very best Allstar cheerleading experience to the community,” says Cheer Extreme co-owner Betsy Smith. “We are so excited to bring the Cheer Extreme brand to the Sunshine State. We look forward to many years of growth together as our families unite,” says Courtney Smith-Pope.
Flip City Gym, a 15,000 sq. ft facility, will continue to offer gymnastics, summer and holiday camps, and after-school care programs and host birthday parties in addition to all-star cheerleading.
About Flip City Gym, Home of Cheer Extreme Florida
Established in 2000, Flip City Gym & Cheer, Home of Cheer Extreme Florida, is a highly successful, competitive cheerleading and gymnastics program. The program has won numerous State, National, International, Summit, and World Championships. With a philosophy that every child can reach their potential through positive guidance & superior instruction, the gym is Florida's most prominent youth gymnastics and competitive cheer program.
Lori Lazuka
561-963-3547
www.flipcity.us
