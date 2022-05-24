NJ Ombudsman Hosting Webinar: the 25 Most Common Nursing Home Problems and How to Resolve Them
The NJ Long-Term Care Ombudsman and FACE NJ present advocate Eric Carlson to discuss common long-term care problems and how to resolve them.
Trenton, NJ, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eric Carlson, a national advocate for nursing home residents, will explore “The 25 Most Common Nursing Home Problems and How to Resolve Them” in a free webinar Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 6:30 to 8 pm. Co-sponsoring the webinar are NJ LTCO and FACE NJ, a family advocacy group.
A directing attorney for the legal advocacy group Justice in Aging, Carlson has broad experience in many forms of long-term services and supports (LTSS), including home and community-based services, and nursing facility care.
Nursing home residents and their families encounter a wide array of issues. A few of them include: facilities providing lesser care to Medicaid residents (which is illegal); improper use of behavior-modifying drugs, improper use of restraints, and eviction without proper notice.
“Sad to say, these are issues that we are constantly helping nursing home residents and their families to resolve, even in ‘good’ nursing homes. Most people do not even know that nursing home residents have important rights to quality care, let alone what they can do when facilities violate their rights,” said Laurie Facciarossa Brewer, NJ Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
“Whether you are a nursing home resident, a family member or a supportive friend, Carlson will give you the tools you need to identify and resolve the most frequently-faced problems,” said Facciarossa Brewer.
“Education like this can empower the public to demand what they should be receiving in the first place – high quality, person-centered nursing home care. I hope residents and families will tune in and come away more aware, prepared, and empowered,” said Laurie Kruithof, administrator for FACE NJ, a Facebook advocacy group for families of long-term care residents. The group was inspired by families’ inability to visit their loved ones during the COVID lockdown.
