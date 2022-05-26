Douglas Bell’s Debut Novel “Cake Walk” Receives Praise from Transgender Readers
Riveting story of authentic love, loss, and family with an underlying message that confronts conformity and promotes radical self-acceptance.
Houston, TX, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Bell, African-American writer and novelist, announces the release of his debut novel, Cake Walk. Cake Walk is a story of authentic love told from a cisgender perspective. Bryan, a black, divorced father of two living in an upper middle class community is deeply troubled by his son’s decision to pursue a career as an aspiring drag queen. Bryan’s situation is further complicated by his own secret relationship with a white transgender girlfriend. The father is caught between his pride and PRIDE, deciding where his loyalties lie.
More than 2 million people identify as transgender across the United States, yet transgender characters and romances are scarce in American literature. Bell drew from his core of straight, cisgender, transgender, gay, and lesbian friends to develop the characters and plot for Cake Walk.
“I have always been a storyteller and with this debut novel I wanted to bring to life strong characters that represented various people who have impacted me,” said Douglas Bell, Author. “I also reference my Jesuit education and Buddhist teachings to develop a complex story of radical self-acceptance.”
Cake Walk is Bell’s debut novel and he consulted with many friends of the LGTBQ+ community for background research and throughout the entire literary process. Bell’s second novel which has an underlying theme of tokenism as told through a mother-son relationship is already underway with an anticipated release in 2023.
“In ‘Cake Walk’ we tackle racism, transphobia, workplace politics- all wrapped in what is ultimately a love story,” said Bell. “I want readers to be intrigued, inspired, emphatic and all the emotions that our characters experience throughout the story.”
In addition to Cake Walk and his pending second novel, Bell contributes short form content covering important cultural topics such as spirituality, kindness, and allyship on his blog. He also lends his time and talents to nonprofits supporting marginalized communities in his hometown of Houston, TX.
To pre-order hardcover or paperback copies, read reviews, or purchase the Cake Walk ebook visit www.douglasbellbooks.com. For upcoming tour dates and speaking opportunities please contact press@sokinfluencerpr.com.
More than 2 million people identify as transgender across the United States, yet transgender characters and romances are scarce in American literature. Bell drew from his core of straight, cisgender, transgender, gay, and lesbian friends to develop the characters and plot for Cake Walk.
“I have always been a storyteller and with this debut novel I wanted to bring to life strong characters that represented various people who have impacted me,” said Douglas Bell, Author. “I also reference my Jesuit education and Buddhist teachings to develop a complex story of radical self-acceptance.”
Cake Walk is Bell’s debut novel and he consulted with many friends of the LGTBQ+ community for background research and throughout the entire literary process. Bell’s second novel which has an underlying theme of tokenism as told through a mother-son relationship is already underway with an anticipated release in 2023.
“In ‘Cake Walk’ we tackle racism, transphobia, workplace politics- all wrapped in what is ultimately a love story,” said Bell. “I want readers to be intrigued, inspired, emphatic and all the emotions that our characters experience throughout the story.”
In addition to Cake Walk and his pending second novel, Bell contributes short form content covering important cultural topics such as spirituality, kindness, and allyship on his blog. He also lends his time and talents to nonprofits supporting marginalized communities in his hometown of Houston, TX.
To pre-order hardcover or paperback copies, read reviews, or purchase the Cake Walk ebook visit www.douglasbellbooks.com. For upcoming tour dates and speaking opportunities please contact press@sokinfluencerpr.com.
Contact
Sok Influencer PRContact
Andrea Sok
302.579.0211
Andrea Sok
302.579.0211
Categories