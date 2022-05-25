Workout to Save Lives - Liam's Life WOD

May 25, gyms around the world do Liam’s workout in honor of 15-month Liam Kowal who was killed by a drunk driver. Over 100 gyms worldwide participating in the workout in 2022; from gyms in southern California, like Krav Maga Worldwide, Crossfit Horsepower, Crossfit to the Core, Crossfit Coveted, Crossfit Downtown Santa Ana, to gyms all over the US and throughout parts of Europe.