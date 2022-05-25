Paradigm Immunotherapeutics to Present at LABEST 2022 Incubator Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Neil Bodie, CEO of Paradigm, will discuss Paradigm’s groundbreaking biological, virtual mask in his presentation, “A Breakthrough in SARS CoV-2/COVID Prophylactics.”
Dr. Neil Bodie, CEO of Paradigm Immunotherapeutics (“Paradigm”), will present at the Los Angeles Bioscience Ecosystem Summit (“LABEST 22”) on the Life Science tract on Thursday, May 26. Dr. Bodie’s panel will take place in the Exploration Room at the UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center.
Dr. Neil Bodie has more than twenty-five years of experience in biotech, with an expertise in immunopathology of infectious diseases and autoimmunity. He is the lead inventor of more than a dozen issued or pending U.S. and International patents (see https://patents.justia.com/inventor/neil-m-bodie).
During his presentation, entitled, “A Breakthrough in SARS-CoV-2/COVID Prophylactics,” Dr. Bodie will demonstrate the efficacy of Paradigm’s patent-pending biological, virtual mask designed to protect the immunocompromised population and, in the longer term HCWs, other high-risk groups and the general public, from the transmission of SARS CoV-2.
Paradigm’s ACE2 Fc fusion monoclonal antibodies are among the ultra-highest affinity mAbs against SARS CoV-2 in the world with low picomolar to low femtomolar binding affinity for Omicron BA.1/BA.2 respectively. Human lung organoid IC50 values are low to sub-nanomolar, making Paradigm’s ACE2 Fc fusion monoclonal antibodies among the most powerful anti-SARS CoV-2 mAbs in the world. By using the receptor to SARS CoV-2, ACE2 in Paradigm’s Fc fusion mAbs, Paradigm has developed one of the most SARS CoV-2 variant resistant mAbs and insuring that Paradigm’s mAbs don’t become obsolete even against future SARS CoV-2 Variants Of Concern (VOC).
LABEST 22 is the premier showcase for bioscience innovation in Los Angeles County produced by UCLA TDG (Technology Development Group), the tech transfer office for the University. This event is a collaboration with colleagues from across the county to present promising academic research, entrepreneurial faculty investigators, as well as local incubators and start-up companies.
Contact for Paradigm Immunotherapeutics:
Melissa Sheer
Kent Place Communications, LLC
melissa@kentplacellc.com
