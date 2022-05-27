Storage Made Easy Expands Into the Turkish Market with Opdotech
The Enterprise File Fabric is now part of the Opdotech product portfolio offering a complete solution for enterprises with hybrid data needs that also need to adapt to a secure hybrid work environment.
London, CA, May 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Storage Made Easy (SME) and Opdotech announced today that they have signed a reseller agreement that enables the Enterprise File Fabric to be purchased directly from Opdotech, expanding SME’s presence in the Middle East.
Based in Turkey, Opdotech mainly focuses on data management, network, cyber security, cloud and industrial IOT solutions. They provide cloud and local support services to customers as well as new technologies, making customers' IT infrastructure more efficient and productive with high added value solutions. In this context, flexible, agile, secure, easily managed, scalable, high performance, accessible, sustainable and low TCO solutions are preferred to its customers.
The Enterprise File Fabric arrives as an innovative data application that unifies cloud and on-premises data, providing accelerated data access to end users, whether in the office or working remotely whilst also providing a transparent in-built data governance and ransomware protection framework.
Achim von Montigny, Sales Director Europe at SME commented: “We are excited about the new partnership with Opdotech in the Turkish market. The experienced founding team is very familiar with customer needs around hybrid cloud, remote access to object storage technology and big data workflows. Together, we are already working on various projects, including but not limited to the Media & Entertainment sector.”
Mecit Yöndem, Co-Founder at Opdotech commented: “In line with our company goals, we offer high value-added solutions to our customers. With SME, we offer our customers secure and efficient access to their data wherever it is. With more than 60 data storage providers it supports, SME also makes a great contribution to the productivity and data management of companies by collecting files on cloud and on-premises under a single platform. We are very happy to work with SME and to offer value-added solutions to our customers as always.”
