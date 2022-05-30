Scientific Reports Publishes Data Demonstrating VR Platform Produces Peak Experiences, Ego Attenuation & Connectedness Comparable to Moderate Dose Psychedelics

aNUma, Inc., a digital therapeutics company building virtual reality programs to address the global mental health crisis, today, announced that Scientific Reports has published research demonstrating technology like that behind aNUma’s VR platform can deliver peak experiences, ego attenuation, and connectedness comparable to psychedelics. This study, written by Dr. David Glowacki and colleagues, is the first of its kind to be published in a leading peer-reviewed journal.