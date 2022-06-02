Minerva Accelerates Cloud TV Deployments
San Jose, CA, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Minerva announces that deployments of its Cloud TV services in the Americas have more than doubled over the last year, among the most widely deployed across the regions.
With partners in US, Canada and Latin America, Minerva is able to provide to more than 100 service providers turnkey Cloud TV services that lower operator costs, simplify operational complexity, while giving the control needed to integrate local content and create compelling user experiences.
“Both legacy TV service providers and new ISPs wanting to make the most out of their broadband rollout, recognize the importance of video as a way to add value to their broadband services,” says Randy Osborne, Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Minerva Networks. “Our Cloud TV solutions provide the fastest, and most cost effective way to deploy a next-generation video service. Plus they feature unique capabilities enabling operators to reach their entire broadband subscriber base and promote upselling opportunities.”
Outsourcing the Pay TV services allows operators to focus on their core business and not have to worry about complex and constantly changing systems. The Minerva Cloud TV solutions also provide operators the control they need to adapt the services to best meet the needs of their respective markets.
In addition to traditional TV services for linear, catch-up and restart TV, on-demand and personal recordings, dynamic Ad-insertion, and recommendations, the Minerva Cloud TV services also integrate with OTT applications to give subscribers a single point of access to all their favorite content across all popular consumer devices.
