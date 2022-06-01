KMC Controls Names Newberry New Strategic Advisor
New Paris, IN, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KMC Controls®, a leader and innovator in the building automation and controls industry, announced today that longtime CEO Richard Newberry is transitioning into retirement by taking a new role at the company as the Strategic Advisor to the company’s leadership team to assist the company’s new CEO, Mitch Kehler.
Newberry has led corporate development, product innovation, and competitive strategy for the company since 2014.
He will continue to share the expertise and insights gained from his more than 30 years of executive and general management experience in the energy, technology manufacturing and automation sectors as Strategic Advisor to KMC Controls’ leadership team.
“As [management], out of necessity, find themselves with many challenges, whether it’s supply chain challenges or the like, it’s sometimes difficult to focus on the strategic issues and get caught up in the operational issues,” said Newberry. “My role is going to be to help make sure that doesn’t happen – that there is a continued keen focus on strategic issues.”
For more than 50 years, KMC Controls has helped organizations improve their energy efficiency and environmental air quality with automation and building control systems. Looking ahead, Newberry said these areas, along with providing robust cyber security solutions for those systems and a strong commitment to supporting customers’ needs, will continue to be at the forefront.
“I think the future is very bright for KMC,” he said. “We’re well positioned with our technology, and we’re well positioned with our partners – both system integrators and OEMs – to really grow.”
Newberry said that he is excited to spend more time with his family and pursue other passions.
About KMC Controls
Founded in 1969, KMC Controls is an American manufacturer of open, secure, and scalable Internet of Things (IoT) and building automation solutions. From secure hardware devices to smart and connected software, KMC delivers embedded intelligence and optimized control. KMC is committed to providing innovative and intuitive solutions from responsive and supportive people.
By teaming up with leading technology providers, KMC’s solutions help their customers increase operating efficiency, optimize energy usage, maximize comfort and improve safety. Learn more at kmccontrols.com.
