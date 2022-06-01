KMC Controls Names Kehler New CEO
New Paris, IN, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KMC Controls®, an industry leader in building automation and controls, is pleased to announce that Mitch Kehler will serve as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.
Kehler takes over from Richard Newberry, who in addition to serving as KMC’s CEO, was formerly the company’s president. Newberry will continue at KMC in his new role as Strategic Advisor to the company’s leadership team.
Kehler holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Krannert School of Management at Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.
Like his predecessor, Kehler has played a number of key roles at KMC Controls. Beginning in 2008 as a regional sales manager, then director of sales, and later vice president of sales, he was named Senior Vice President of Operations in 2020.
And now he is poised to take the company into a future built on a foundation of technical innovation and customer service started by his grandfather, company founder Ken Kreuter.
“I feel confident that we have put together a very, very strong team to support Mitch as the CEO,” said Newberry. “I’m very excited about seeing what is going to happen as they take over.”
Kehler credits Newberry with helping to guide the company through changes in the industry over the past two decades, including meeting the ongoing challenges of cyber security and the recent supply chain issues that have impacted manufacturing and other industries on a global scale.
“We have implemented a great structure into the company over the past 10-15 years,” said Kehler. “We will lean on those principles moving forward and use this as an opportunity to increase our focus and drive as we address new market opportunities.”
Kehler continued, “I am excited to continue our family legacy in the building automation industry. I am also grateful for the strong foundation that has been built over the last 53 years and am confident that we will continue to drive innovation and change in the industry.”
About KMC Controls
Founded in 1969, KMC Controls is an American manufacturer of open, secure, and scalable Internet of Things (IoT) and building automation solutions. From secure hardware devices to smart and connected software, KMC delivers embedded intelligence and optimized control. KMC is committed to providing innovative and intuitive solutions from responsive and supportive people.
By teaming up with leading technology providers, KMC’s solutions help their customers increase operating efficiency, optimize energy usage, maximize comfort and improve safety. Learn more at kmccontrols.com.
Contact
Jason Mills
574-831-8196
https://www.kmccontrols.com
Categories