Pressed for Time? Olivia Wyles’ Quick + Easy Keto Recipes is Designed for Real Life
Olivia Wyles has officially launched her keto cookbook, "Quick + Easy Keto Recipes: Easy Keto Recipes Made for Real Life." A digital cookbook, it includes 100 simple keto recipes, as well as templates to create custom recipes.
Freeport, FL, June 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Olivia Wyles, a rising food blogger and TikTok/YouTube star, has officially published her first digital keto cookbook, "Quick + Easy Keto Recipes: Easy Keto Recipes Made for Real Life." Packed with delicious recipes written in an easy-to-follow format and featuring full-color pictures, it offers those curious about the keto diet and die-hard keto followers, simple, healthy food options.
“The biggest problem with sticking to a diet is finding new recipe ideas,” Olivia explained. “If you run out of ideas, you tend to go back to grabbing whatever’s convenient. But if you always have ideas and meals prepped ahead of time, it gives you a little breathing room. This cookbook will help so you never run out of ideas!”
The ketogenic diet, better known as “keto,” is one of the most popular diet plans in the US, with an estimated 15.5 million Americans following it. However, many of those dieters find their journey frustrating due to complicated eating recommendations, complex recipes, and outright misinformation. The new cookbook seeks to simplify matters, helping everyday people lose weight and improve their health and fitness through accurate information and easy-to-follow instructions.
It is filled with quick and easy recipes for real people to make in real life. The recipes are written in a narrative format, are highly visual, and feature common, minimal ingredients. In fact, they all require 10 or fewer ingredients and include less than 10 carbs per serving, making it simpler to keep the body in ketosis. Templates allow readers to customize recipes to their specific needs, including some of the most popular keto food options like chaffles, fat bombs, and keto coffee creamers.
The cookbook is already a big hit with customers. “It’s so beautiful and practical! This cookbook is so easy to follow along with colorful images that motivate me to try each recipe!” raved one impressed reviewer.
To learn more about Olivia Wyles or to purchase her collection of simple, easy-to-follow keto recipes, visit https://oliviawyles.com.
About Olivia Wyles
Olivia Wyles is a food blogger with a growing presence on YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram, where she shares recipe videos. She began blogging in 2018 and has been creating keto recipes and digital products like printables since 2020. Each recipe she creates is designed so that busy people with limited access to exotic ingredients can fit healthy eating into their daily lives.
“The biggest problem with sticking to a diet is finding new recipe ideas,” Olivia explained. “If you run out of ideas, you tend to go back to grabbing whatever’s convenient. But if you always have ideas and meals prepped ahead of time, it gives you a little breathing room. This cookbook will help so you never run out of ideas!”
The ketogenic diet, better known as “keto,” is one of the most popular diet plans in the US, with an estimated 15.5 million Americans following it. However, many of those dieters find their journey frustrating due to complicated eating recommendations, complex recipes, and outright misinformation. The new cookbook seeks to simplify matters, helping everyday people lose weight and improve their health and fitness through accurate information and easy-to-follow instructions.
It is filled with quick and easy recipes for real people to make in real life. The recipes are written in a narrative format, are highly visual, and feature common, minimal ingredients. In fact, they all require 10 or fewer ingredients and include less than 10 carbs per serving, making it simpler to keep the body in ketosis. Templates allow readers to customize recipes to their specific needs, including some of the most popular keto food options like chaffles, fat bombs, and keto coffee creamers.
The cookbook is already a big hit with customers. “It’s so beautiful and practical! This cookbook is so easy to follow along with colorful images that motivate me to try each recipe!” raved one impressed reviewer.
To learn more about Olivia Wyles or to purchase her collection of simple, easy-to-follow keto recipes, visit https://oliviawyles.com.
About Olivia Wyles
Olivia Wyles is a food blogger with a growing presence on YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram, where she shares recipe videos. She began blogging in 2018 and has been creating keto recipes and digital products like printables since 2020. Each recipe she creates is designed so that busy people with limited access to exotic ingredients can fit healthy eating into their daily lives.
Contact
Olivia Wyles, LLCContact
Olivia Wyles
850-419-3042
https://oliviawyles.com/
Olivia Wyles
850-419-3042
https://oliviawyles.com/
Categories