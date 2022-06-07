A New Book from Oaklea Press Purports to Offer a Way to End the Epidemic of Mass Shootings

The message of a book just released by Oaklea entitled “A No-Brainer Way to Stop the Killings” is that our culture produces nihilists and mass murderers due a widely held, but erroneous belief. The author says a “no-brainer solution” would be simply to mount a national awareness campaign to communicate this. He maintains that the facts that would bring this change about have clearly been demonstrated by a large number of scientific studies. His book provides details.