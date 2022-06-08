Collaboration in Huntsville, AL with DSV and LATAM Group
Tagged as the LATAM Star, LATAM together with DSV will offer service from Huntsville, Alabama with direct service to Viracopos, Brazil. This route provides relief needed for a congested supply chain in offering a direct cargo load by DSV Air & Sea at the Huntsville International Airport.
Huntsville, AL, June 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Effective May 2022, DSV and LATAM Group (“LATAM”) are collaborating in the city of Huntsville, Alabama to offer their mutual clients a solution to the supply chain congestion.
Tagged as the LATAM Star, LATAM together with DSV will offer service from Huntsville, Alabama with direct service to Viracopos, Brazil. This route provides relief needed for a congested supply chain in offering a direct cargo load by DSV Air & Sea at the Huntsville International Airport.
Voted as No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023, Huntsville, Alabama is an optimal origin and destination point for clients as a less congested option to more traditional cargo facilities in the nearby area.
This unique collaboration is a quick turnkey solution, loaded and controlled by DSV Air & Sea with the full commitment and lift by LATAM. Routed in return from Viracopos, through Bogota and Miami, this full-service offer is a game changer for many looking for relief in this market.
Weekly Monday morning departures, scheduled to arrive the same day in Brazil.
“The relaunch of the route from Huntsville is proof of the opportunities created by the growth of our B767F fleet. This allows us to provide differentiated solutions to our clients, regarding origins, destinations, and frequencies, and strengthen our connectivity to, from, and within South America,” commented Andrés Bianchi, LATAM Cargo CEO.
“DSV has grown its Air Freight competencies and volumes over the last years, and with that we will continue to build on our strong and growing charter network. The new Huntsville – Brazil – Bogota service is another add-on which expends the DSV Charter Network to the resurging Latin America region from the uncongested Huntsville, AL Airport.” – Mads Ravn, Executive Vice President, DSV Air & Sea
About DSV
DSV provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation. 75,000 employees in more than 90 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services – and help ensure a steady supply of goods to production lines, outlets, stores and consumers all over the world.
Our three divisions provide one-stop shopping:
DSV is organized into three divisions offering the complete range of services to support our customers’ entire supply chain:
• Air & Sea – transportation by air and sea
• Road – transportation by road
• Solutions – warehousing and logistics services
As a freight forwarder, DSV does not own or operate transport equipment; actual transportation of goods is carried out via our global network of partners and subcontractors (carriers and hauliers). 1,300 offices, terminals and warehouses across the world enable us to be close to our local markets while taking advantage of a global perspective and network to secure the best possible service at highly competitive rates.
Read more at www.dsv.com.
About LATAM
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates are the main group of airlines in Latin America with presence in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations inside Latin America and between it and Europe, Oceania, the United States, and the Caribbean. The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft.
LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the cargo subsidiaries of LATAM Airlines. They have access to the belly of the Group’s passenger aircraft and have a fleet of 14 freighters that will gradually expand until reaching between 19 and 22 freighters by 2023. They operate within LATAM Group’s network as well as on cargo-only international routes, offering modern infrastructure and a wide range of services and care options to meet our customers' needs.
Read more at www.latamcargo.com.
Rebecca Martin
817-424-5111 ext. 3447
dsv.com/en-us
