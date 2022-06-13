Skin EX Introduces Their Latest Technology for Beauty Rejuvenation

Skin EX PlasmaGas Wand Technology is a unique cosmetic technology that utilizes hot (140 degrees Fahrenheit) Tesla coil sparks to burn and char the top layer of dead skin (stratum corneum). Thousands of tiny perforations, holes, or divots, gently pull and tug on each other during healing. This surface tension or compressive force creates the cosmetic appearance of an elastic nylon stocking: a slimmer, narrower, smoother, wrinkle-free facial surface, and a sleeker silhouette.