AIDS Walk South Dallas 2022
11th Anniversary of AIDS Walk South Dallas - 5K Walk - Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8AM
Dallas, TX, June 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In Dallas County, an estimated 20,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS, which represents a slight decrease in the number of new HIV cases over the past eight years as we work diligently as a community to End the HIV Epidemic.
On Saturday, June 25, 2022 AIDS Walk South Dallas will celebrate 11 years with a 5K walk at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75215. The walk starts at 10AM and registration can be done at the walk beginning at 8AM or in advance online at https://awsd2022.eventbrite.com
“During these tumultuous times, it is paramount that we push past the pandemic and move forward raising much needed funds to continue serving and providing quality services to our clients and community.
“The support we receive from the community shows a shared commitment and true passion to have an effect on the lives of people impacted by HIV, and it’s much appreciated,” said Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD CEO and Event Chair.
For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com .
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available.
Contact
AIDS Walk South Dallas
Auntjuan "Mr. Community" Wiley
469-213-0073
www.aidswalksouthdallas.com
Categories