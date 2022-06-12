TriCore Investment Group and Passive Storage Investing Announce a Fourth Property Into TriCore Investment Fund I, LLC
Passive Storage Investing and TriCore Investment Group are excited to announce the closing of their fourth property in TriCore Storage Fund I, LLC.
Indianapolis, IN, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Passive Storage Investing and TriCore Investment Group are excited to announce the closing of their fourth property in TriCore Storage Fund I, LLC. The property located in Canton, OH is currently a strip mall with 63,365 square feet, and will be converted into climate controlled self-storage units.
The first three properties purchased into the TriCore Storage Fund I, LLC are located in Florida, and additional properties are under contract in South Carolina and Texas. “We are excited about the current facilities and the pipeline full of future acquisition for the Fund!” said Scott Dahin, CEO of TriCore Investment Group.
TriCore Storage Fund I, LLC is a $25M fund open to accredited investors to invest in value-add self-storage in high performing markets throughout the United States. TriCore Storage Fund I purchases only well vetted self-storage investment opportunities to create and maintain consistent and superior returns through the acquisition and implementation of value creation tactics.
To learn more about these organizations, please visit: www.passivestorageinvesting.com and www.tricoreinvestmentgroup.com.
