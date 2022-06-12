Kingdom Storage Holdings and Titan Wealth Group Announced the Sale of Mokena Self Storage in Mokena, IL
Indianapolis, IN, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kingdom Storage Holdings and Titan Wealth Group announced the sale of Mokena Self Storage in Mokena, IL. The sale of this facility was projected to be on a 60-month timeline, but instead was sold in just 13 months providing investors with an impressive 2.26x equity multiple and 118.4% internal rate of return.
“We’re thrilled that our investors were able to achieve higher returns than our 5-year projections in just over a year,” says Fernando Angelucci, President of Titan Wealth Group and CEO of Self Storage Syndicated Equities. “The fact that we were able to sell for our stabilized price at certificate of occupancy to a buyer who will get to experience the upside of leasing the property in a red-hot rental market, means that this was a win-win. We look forward to the repeatability of our investment model.”
Mokena Self Storage is a 3-story, climate-controlled building with two single-story wings. This industry leading design results in 108,659 net rentable square feet and 939 storage units.
Titan Wealth Group partnered with Kingdom Holdings, LLC and Pine Forest Development, LLC on the project. Mokena Self Storage sold for $18,000,000 late last year. “We are very excited about the sale of Mokena Self Storage, and the unprecedented returns realized by investors on this project,” said Scott Meyers, Founder and CEO of Kingdom Storage Partners and Self Storage Profits, Inc.
To learn more about these organizations, please visit: www.passivestorageinvesting.com and www.titanwealthgroup.com
