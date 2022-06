Antelope Valley Conservancy Supports CESA Listing for Western Joshua tree

Los Angeles, CA, June 11, 2022 --( PR.com )-- California Fish & Wildlife Commission Meeting, June 15, 2022.Contact:Antelope Valley Conservancyavconservancy at yahoo dot com661.943.9000Fish & Game Commission to Decide the Future of Joshua Trees. The future of Joshua trees will be decided this Wednesday, June 15, when the California Fish & Game Commission votes whether to list the western Joshua tree as a threatened species.It is a chance, perhaps our last chance, to protect Joshua trees before they become extinct.And you can participate in the public comment. You can attend the meeting, in person or via Zoom, you can submit an email to the Commission, or you can sign the Antelope Valley Conservancy's Petition on the Change website.Antelope Valley ConservancyP.O. Box 8Lake Hughes, CA 93532-0008(661) 943-9000