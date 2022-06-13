NPA Candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen Formally Runs for Florida U.S. Senate
Tallahassee, FL, June 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen has formally filed his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Florida.
Nguyen, a no-party-affiliated candidate, is joining the race where the incumbent GOP Senator, Marco Rubio, and Dem Congresswoman Val Demings are the partisan front runners.
Tuan "TQ" Nguyen says, "My candidacy will give a voice for the independent voters of Florida and the moderate voters from both parties who believe that partisanship will not work for the best interests of the American people.
"We are presently facing challenges from multiple fronts. Internationally, autocracies seek to undermine America’s influence on the world stage and threaten the supply-chain worldwide. Domestically, we are encountering unprecedented inflation, rising gas prices, unlawful immigration, among others. This is the time for all parties - Republicans, Democrats and Independents - to work together to address the needs of the American people instead of resorting to partisanship.
"For America’s future, we need to invest in college education and vocational training to ensure American youth will have a pathway to earn higher incomes.
"For the state of Florida, we will not be a battleground but we shall form the middle ground where synergy from ideologies will lead to practical solutions for its residents, for the American people and will serve as a model for the rest of the country.”
Nguyen is an electrical engineer turned human rights advocate. Through his advocacy work in assisting refugees, victims of human trafficking and religious persecution, he has built rapport with various congressional and senatorial offices in Washington, DC.
Nguyen holds a M.Sc. in Global Strategic Communication from Florida Institute of Technology, a M.Sc. in Information Technology Management from Creighton University and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Concordia University.
Florida's no-party-affiliated voters account for 27% of registered voters.
For more information, please visit his campaign website: www.letsbe-american.com.
Contact:
campaign@letsbe-american.com
