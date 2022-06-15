ABA Technologies, Inc. is Excited To Announce The Release of Two New Books, “The Consulting Supervisor’s Workbook” and “The New Supervisor’s Workbook”
Supervisors now have a template for improving their own management skills and sharing their experience with new BCBA® supervisors.
Melbourne, FL, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ABA Technologies, Inc. is Excited To Announce The Launch of "The Consulting Supervisor’s Workbook: Supporting New Supervisors" and "The New Supervisor’s Workbook: Success in the First Year of Supervision" by Co-Authors Linda LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D & Tyra Sellers, J.D., Ph.D., BCBA-D
Mentoring new supervisors can be a challenging task, and training as a new supervisor can be equally demanding. Add to these efforts, the in-depth knowledge required of professionals in the field of behavioral practices and guidance for supervisors and their supervisor trainees becomes crucial. That’s where Linda LeBlanc and Tyra Sellers come in.
Authors of Building and Sustaining Meaningful and Effective Relationships as a Supervisor and Mentor, Linda and Tyra now offer the brand new companion workbooks:
• The Consulting Supervisor’s Workbook: Supporting New Supervisors
• The New Supervisor’s Workbook: Success in the First Year of Supervision
These workbooks, based on positive behavioral strategies, include monthly planning guides, self-assessment exercises, and detailed, coordinated supervisor/mentor meeting plans. Based on the revised BACB® requirements—effective as of January 2022—these texts provide actionable support for shaping and improving the work of supervisors and their trainees. Supervisors now have a template for improving their own management skills and sharing their experience with new BCBA® supervisors who can then fulfill their responsibilities with confidence and capability. These workbooks will enable those in both roles to develop and apply their higher-order skills with expertise throughout their successful careers.
About the Authors
Linda A. LeBlanc, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Licensed Psychologist, is the President of LeBlanc Behavioral Consulting. Her 25-year career has included academic positions at Claremont McKenna College, Western Michigan University, and Auburn University, as well as leadership positions in human services organizations. She established LeBlanc Behavioral Consulting in 2017 and consults with technology companies, universities, and behavior analytic human service organizations. Her research interests include behavioral treatment of autism, technology-based behavioral interventions, supervision and mentorship, leadership, and systems development in human services.
Tyra P. Sellers, J.D., Ph.D., BCBA-D, is the Director of Ethics at the Behavior Analyst Certification Board. During her career, she has held leadership positions in clinical service agencies, owned her own consulting company, and worked as an Assistant Professor at Utah State University. Her professional and research interests focus on professional ethics, training, supervision and mentoring, assessment and treatment of severe problem behavior, and variability.
About ABA Technologies, Inc.
ABA Technologies takes a strategic approach to aligning learning outcomes with business objectives. Whatever metrics matter most, sustained behavior change keeps key performance indicators (KPIs) moving in the right direction. These outcomes may include closing skill gaps, minimizing turnover, achieving clinical objectives, and increasing safe production. These objectives are even more elusive in a business climate of continuously changing technologies and a retiring workforce that results in a loss of institutional knowledge. However, ABA Technologies knows how to navigate these changing inputs.
Improving lives through the science of behavior.
