ConstructionBevy Announces Free Beta Launch of Online Marketplace for Commercial Construction
Providing general contractors, subcontractors, and the rest of commercial construction an easy way to find and pre-qualify partners and generate leads.
Las Vegas, NV, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ConstructionBevy, a Dallas-based startup, today announced the beta launch of their open and intelligent marketplace for commercial construction. The cloud-based tool was built to help the industry find partners and customers, save time with filling out paperwork, and track the status of past and current projects.
At the Advancing Preconstruction Conference in Las Vegas, ConstructionBevy Co-Founder and CEO Lee Blaylock publicly revealed the fintech-enabled SaaS marketplace for the first time.
“Talking with friends in the construction industry, it became increasingly clear that they all shared common pain points around finding and qualifying partners. This problem was affecting everyone including general contractors, subcontractors, and manufacturers. So we decided to build a crowdsourced marketplace that works with the entire industry to share, grow, and scale together.”
ConstructionBevy focuses around helping the industry grow while reducing execution risk. Working with not only general contractors and subcontractors but owners, manufacturers, insurance and bonding companies, banks, architects, engineers, and equipment & service providers, the roadmap includes tools for construction challenges like pre-qualification, documenting licenses and credentials, and reporting on Environmental Social Governance (ESG) factors.
ConstructionBevy already has strong industry support with general contractors like Turner, VCC, Con-Real, and Rudick Construction, trade partners like Mario Sinacola and Big-D, manufacturers like CRH, and insurance & bonding companies like McCauley Bond Agency joining the platform. In addition, many customers have liked the product so much they have invested and even joined the board. Tom Leppert, former Chairman and CEO of Turner Corporation and current Chairman of Austin Industries; Derek Alley, CEO of general contractor VCC; and Gerald Alley, President and CEO of Con-Real, one of the leading minority owned general contractors, have all invested and joined the ConstructionBevy board of directors.
Says Leppert: “ConstructionBevy helps navigate the fragmentation of the construction industry by providing connections to and transparency between partners. This marketplace will save time and money for general contractors and trade partners as well as help manage risk and generate new business.”
To sign up for the free ConstructionBevy beta, visit http://www.constructionbevy.com. Follow ConstructionBevy on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ConstructBevy) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/constructionbevy/).
