American Idol Finalist & Alum Qaasim Middleton Announces the Return of the Juggernaut War Party at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn – the 1st War Fest Series

Brooklyn Hedgehogs Qaasim & Khalil Middleton are back at again. Returning from a pre-pandemic hiatus, The Juggernaut War Party is back in full swing and performing live at The Knitting Factory on July 3 in Brooklyn, NY. It's the 1st of their War Party/War Fest Series. The two time winners of the Afro Punk Battle of the Bands and creators of "War Hop" are returning with New Hot Music and their GUMBO fusions of FunkRock, HipHop, Soul, Alternative/Jazz.