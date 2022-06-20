American Idol Finalist & Alum Qaasim Middleton Announces the Return of the Juggernaut War Party at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn – the 1st War Fest Series
Brooklyn Hedgehogs Qaasim & Khalil Middleton are back at again. Returning from a pre-pandemic hiatus, The Juggernaut War Party is back in full swing and performing live at The Knitting Factory on July 3 in Brooklyn, NY. It's the 1st of their War Party/War Fest Series. The two time winners of the Afro Punk Battle of the Bands and creators of "War Hop" are returning with New Hot Music and their GUMBO fusions of FunkRock, HipHop, Soul, Alternative/Jazz.
Brooklyn, NY, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Qaasim (aka “The Strongest”) and Khalil (aka “TallBoy The Rilla”), of The Juggernaut War Party, will be live at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Kicking off the first of their very own WarParty/WarFest Series is the long-awaited return of the Juggernaut War Party (JWP) from Brooklyn, New York.
The Juggernaut War Party, founded by front man and Brooklyn Hedgehog Qaasim Middleton (Naked Brothers Band, HBO’s “The Music in Me,” Netflix’s “The Get Down,” FX “Atlanta”), is a collective genre Gumbo fusion of Funk Rock, Hip Hop, Soul and Alternative Jazz. The band consists of Qaasim (aka “The Strongest”) (lead vocals, MC, guitar); his brother, Khalil (“TallBoy The Rilla”) (lead, MC); guitarist Emmit Sher; drummers Dom Gervais and Russell Holzman; keyboardist Jack Gruber and Tyjhai Stephens; Ethan Cohn and Hashim Bunch on bass; and Wyane Mickens and Toni Seawright as backing vocalists.
You may remember Qaasim as a top 8 finalist on American Idol Season 14, where he garnered huge praises from Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr. for his stand out performances.
Qaasim says, “My music is influenced by the likes of J-Dilla, Prince, Michael Jackson, John Mayer, D’Angelo, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Flying Lotus. This is where I draw a lot of my inspiration from as far as lyrical content, sounds and musicality.”
You may have also seen Khalil Middleton in Netflix’s “The Get Down” as well as the recent film “Marry Me,” starring Jennfier Lopez.
Khalil says, “If Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Prince, Led Zeppelin & The WuTang Clan had a baby, it would be us!”
The Juggernaut War Party was birthed in Brooklyn at Afropunk’s Battle of the Bands on June 22, 2015, when Qaasim and his band decided to enter and compete to showcase their showmanship and songwriting skills. As two-time winners of Afropunk’s BOTB this incredible feat garnered the brand-new group the opportunity to perform live on the Afropunk Festivals stages 2 years in a row.
Back from a 2-year hiatus, The Juggernaut War Party has returned with more vigor, new sounds and new music. Hosted by LR Blitzkreig with performances by Obasi Jackson, Poiison, MiQoSix, Jahrichh, Benga tribe, Mic Dee, B Note, Akay The Pharaoh, Wyane Mickens, Tyjhai Tr3Mind Stephens and the JWP's Lead singing duo Qaasim aka "The Strongest" & Khalil aka "TallBoy The Rilla" This show will absolutely delight you and rock your soul with music that will touch your minds and hearts.
Are you or Jug or Not?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q26FgeFQOgI
Upcoming Performance:
The Juggernaut War Party
Knitting Factory – Brooklyn
361 Metropolitan Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Doors: 6:30pm / Show 7:30pm
For tickets visit: bk.knittingfactory.com/event/tw-eventinfo/JWP+Presents%3A+One+Of+The+Best+Nights+Ever/12197515/
For More Information:
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/qaasimofficial/juggernaut-in-the-building
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JuggernautWarParty
Twitter: @QaasimOfficial
Instagram: @QaasimOfficial
Instagram: @khalilmiddleton
Event Coordinator: Toni Seawright
Toni Seawright has been showcasing incredible musicians, singers, and artists in the NYC area for over 15 years. Her company, Toni Seawright Music & Entertainment, was founded in 2013, and is a management and production company that focuses on bringing you the best in entertainment in music through streaming, online platform services and live performances. As a trailblazing history maker and the 1st Black woman to win the coveted crown of Miss Mississippi, Toni Seawright’s knack for zeroing in on iT Factor and X-Factor talent is extraordinary. She is fast becoming one of the most sought-after talent consultants in the tri-state area.
Toni Seawright Music and Entertainment artists can be found at https://www.toniseawright.com/
Show contact:
Toni Seawright
Email: toniseawright@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToniSeawrightReverbNation
Twitter: @ToniSeawright
Instagram: @ToniSeawright
