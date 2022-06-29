Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards $150,000 in Student Scholarships
San Diego, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has announced that $150,000 in scholarships has been awarded to support college-bound high school seniors, current or former foster students and current college students in San Diego or Riverside Counties.
The non-profit foundation awarded $2,000 scholarships to selected students who have a goal of pursuing higher education, have proven dedication to academic excellence and community leadership, and met the application criteria. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships are also eligible for second-year scholarships if they meet certain minimum academic requirements.
“We are proud to continue our commitment to supporting students through academic scholarships as they work toward their goal of continuing their educational journey. We know that students were challenged with obstacles through the various stages of the pandemic and now with the rising costs of transportation, supplies, and tuition – this funding is more important than ever,” said Nickie Behdin, manager - foundation & school partnerships.
Established in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. You can help students and teachers by donating to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation here: https://bit.ly/3sOGWYZ.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
