Official 2022 Colorado Bed & Breakfast Print Directory Now Available – Order a Free Copy by Email
The new 2022 Official CO Association B&B Guide includes bed and breakfast member properties throughout the state of Colorado, information on each property including photographs, direct contact information to #BookDirect.
Denver, CO, July 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado released the association’s updated and complimentary Print Directory of Colorado bed and breakfast inns. Bed and breakfast locations are statewide, providing accommodation recommendations across the state.
The new B&B Directory can be ordered by sending an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org. In addition to the print directory, the mobile-friendly association website provides additional details and immediate access to information by accessing online at www.InnsofColorado.org.
The mobile-friendly website also includes an activities page with links to arts, culture, music, outdoor markets, and historic sites. Travel planning pages include suggestions on outdoor recreation such as biking, hiking, horseback riding, whitewater rafting and fishing. Colorado's historic areas offer options to explore ancient cliff dwellings, walk in dinosaur tracks, tour a restored trading fort, view mountains vistas, listen to traditional cowboy music or upbeat mountain jazz, before returning to a bed and breakfast while partaking in a complimentary breakfast each morning.
The new Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado 2022 State Directory contains location, phone numbers, #BookDirect website addresses, and a full-color photo of each property. All member bed and breakfast inns must meet quality standards.
The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website includes direct inn website access and reservation availability links with detailed information, a travel and recipe blog, association membership information, and a discounted cookbook order form. Website visitors may instantly receive an electronic listing of inns when subscribing to the association’s Colorado B&B Travel Inn-Sights E-newsletter, distributed regularly with specials, events, recipes and features on member inns.
Copies of the free 2022 updated Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Official State Directory are available through email orders at marketing@innsofcolorado.org, and will be available at member bed and breakfast inns and at the 10 Colorado State Welcome Centers located throughout the state after July 15.
Booking direct with individual inns and from official bed and breakfast websites can save time and receive the best rates. To order your free 2022 printed State Directory of B&Bs, send an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org with a name and mailing address and a free Official CO Association B&B Guide will be mailed.
About Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association:
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado is a statewide nonprofit association with members that include a variety of B&Bs located in historic homes, mountain lodges, country and urban inns, and more. Visit the association’s website at www.InnsofColorado.org for the online order form and additional information including a map of the state with inn locations. InnsofColorado can also be found on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.
Contact
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of ColoradoContact
Sallie Clark, Public Relations
719-471-3980
www.innsofcolorado.org
