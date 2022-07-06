George Sotos, MD Named Practice President of Maryland Oncology Hematology
Rockville, MD, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, has elected George Sotos, MD as the new practice President. Dr. Sotos succeeds Dr. Joseph Haggerty as of June 1 and will serve a three-year term.
Dr. Sotos practices in the Rockville Division with offices in Germantown, Bethesda, and at the Aquilino Cancer Center in Rockville. He is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Dartmouth College and a Master’s degree in Physiology from Georgetown University, he attended medical school at the Medical College of Virginia. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital and his fellowship in medical oncology at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Sotos has been actively involved at Suburban Hospital, serving as chair of the hematology and oncology subsection for 22 years, on the medical executive committee for 12 years, and as the coordinator of the neuro/aerodigestive, gastrointestinal and genitourinary multidisciplinary tumor boards for 11 years. Most recently, he served on the MOH Board from 2018 to 2022 and as the Managing Partner of the Rockville Division from 2019 to 2022.
Dr. Sotos was named a Top Doctor by Bethesda Magazine in 2021 and 2019 and consistently by the Washingtonian over the last twenty years. He is affiliated with the American College of Physicians, Montgomery County Medical Society, Medical and Chirurgical Faculty of the State of Maryland, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Medical Association.
About Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) is the largest independent oncology practice in the state of Maryland, with more than 45 practicing clinicians devoted exclusively to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality cancer care. MOH provides expertise in medical oncology and hematology; surgery for breast, colorectal and gynecologic malignancies; cancer genetic risk assessment; clinical trials and research; and patient ancillary programs. MOH takes pride in providing state-of-the-art cancer therapies in a community setting, close to patients’ homes and support systems. Our physicians are supported by a talented clinical and administrative team, sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. For more information, visit MarylandOncology.com.
About US Oncology Network
Maryland Oncology Hematology is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,200 dedicated, independent physicians nationally who share resources and expertise to deliver integrated care and better outcomes to patients — close to home. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Maryland Oncology Hematology also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies.
