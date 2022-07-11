Immundiagnostik and Preventis GmbH Go Beyond the Lab at the AACC’s Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo
Immundiagnostik and Preventis GmbH will exhibit together at the upcoming AACC Clinical Lab Expo July 26-28 in Chicago, IL in support of improved patient care.
Manchester, NH, July 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Immundiagnostik AG (IDK®), a leading manufacturer of diagnostic detection tools, and North American subsidiary Immundiagnostik, Inc. will exhibit at the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo along with IDK® subsidiary Preventis GmbH July 26-28 in Chicago, IL. For the first time, the companies will demonstrate together how they support the clinical diagnostics community beyond the lab to help improve patient care. Featured products will include IDK® immunoassays and diagnostic tools for clinical labs as well as Preventis SmarTest® point-of-care test kits for patients and medical professionals.
Founded in 1986, Immundiagnostik AG develops and manufactures novel immunoassays and tests for disease risk detection, differential diagnostics, and therapy control focused on gastroenterology, cardiovascular diseases, bone metabolism, immunology, and more. North American subsidiary, Immundiagnostik, Inc. opened in 2018 in Manchester, NH. Together the companies also offer support services to labs of all sizes, including proficiency testing, custom bulk packaging, and validation assistance.
Immundiagnostik AG subsidiary Preventis GmbH offers innovative products in the point-of-care diagnostics field that can be used by individuals at home or by medical professionals in clinical settings. SmarTest® technology developed by Preventis provides quantitative lateral flow rapid testing with the use of a smartphone app, making patient diagnostics more accessible anywhere and anytime.
“Many clinical labs are still facing challenges from the pandemic related to staffing and resources, which can then create obstacles for patients who need access to timely diagnostic testing,” explains Jen Mayes, Chief Commercial Officer at Immundiagnostik, Inc. “Our goal at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo is to connect with these labs and discover how we can help bridge those gaps to improve patient care, whether that be with a current tool or developing a new solution.”
Visit Immundiagnostik and Preventis in booth 3239 at the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo to learn more about IDK® products and services, and watch live demonstrations of Preventis SmarTest® kit technology.
About Immundiagnostik, Inc.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. (IDK) is the North American subsidiary of Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany. The company develops and manufactures innovative immunoassays and diagnostic detection methods for clinical and research laboratories. An extensive product offering is continuously refueled by a rich pipeline of exclusive developments supported by collaborations with leading clinical and research laboratories, biopharma companies, and a global network of key scientific pioneers.
Immundiagnostik, Inc. works to discover solutions on the cutting edge of science and develops reliable diagnostic tools for research and clinical laboratories to apply toward improving patient care. Visit idkna.com to learn more about Immundiagnostik, Inc. or follow on LinkedIn.
