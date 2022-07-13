United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo.
Long Beach, CA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- United Pacific Industries (UPI) is 2022’s main sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the San Luis Obispo “C10 SLO Down”. Hosted at the iconic 27-acre Madonna Inn, over 800 classic Chevy and GM trucks are registered to show their vehicles on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.
Originated by C10 Club Central Coast representative, Paul Karp, the event began as a casual, annual meet up at various locations throughout Central California, before being more formally coordinated this year. 2022 organizers are Tony Ortega, president of C10 Club Sacramento, Carlos Vidales of Dropped Lower, and John Oro of C10 Club, who hope to create a tighter bond between between Southern and Northern California C10 fans at this free-to-attend event.
UPI will be showcasing four vehicles at their event booth: Tony Cole’s 1974 C10, Lance Teruya’s 1987 C10, Eddie Dean Franco’s 1986 Chevy K5 Blazer, and John Oro’s 1971 K5 Blazer (aka “Prom Queen), all of which feature UPI’s popular line of LED lights. The UPI team will have C10 LED lights onsite for sale at a 15% discount, are raffling multiple items, and will be livestreaming on their @upcarparts Facebook and Instagram pages throughout the day.
About United Pacific
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of classic vehicle and heavy-duty truck products. With over 20,000 parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design, and innovation.
For more information, visit UPauto.com.
