Vitex Welcomes Rakesh Sambaraju, Ph.D. as Director of Sales and Technology
Seasoned fiber optics business and technical specialist has joined the New Jersey-based specialty fiber optics supplier.
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a value-add supplier of optical transceivers, video over fiber cables and extenders, and fiber components, announced today the addition of Dr. Rakesh Sambaraju to the leadership helm of both technology and sales.
Rakesh Sambaraju is a highly respected industry leader who brings a wealth of technical knowledge, business experience and an entrepreneurial mindset that will propel Vitex LLC as the company launches its next twenty years in the US fiber optic applications market. Dr. Sambaraju will drive growth in telecom, enterprise, OEM and defense segments by developing new technologies and industry-specific solutions.
“Rakesh has a highly desirable background for fiber optics applications: R&D and business development. With this experience and business diversity, he is uniquely equipped to understand customer needs and propose and develop useful solutions,” said Michael Ko, CEO of Vitex. “With double-digit growth planned in 2023 and our focused sales approach for markets including military/defense, datacom/telecom, network equipment monitoring, broadcasting and medical equipment development, Rakesh is well-positioned to grow our presence and market share. And, we are just getting started.”
Dr. Sambaraju, a former fiber optic researcher for industry pioneer Corning, has a long track record of applying his technical knowledge and innovation mindset to develop or find the right solution for networked buildings, enterprise data centers and product developers (OEMs). He most recently led Sterlite Technologies’ product introduction to the Americas resulting in greater than 10x annual market share growth in just three years. He plans to transform Vitex in a similar way, “As a data center applications engineer at Nexans, I fully appreciated the organizational agility, dependable products and customization options that Vitex consistently provided for our team. Let’s face it, you can get transceivers and cables anywhere but a partner that listens and is in the development trench with you, especially for optical solutions, is unusual and highly valuable. It’s this undervalued sales and support model that I plan to build out, starting with 400g/800g fiber optic technologies and a focus on creating strong internal processes for sales and our New Jersey-based technical support team. My initial target will be technical and commercial applications for the datacom and telecom markets that, from experience, need the support that only Vitex provides to the US market.”
About Vitex LLC
Vitex, founded in 2003, is the most agile and responsive supplier of fiber optic products for OEMs and data networking industries. Based in New Jersey, the company provides and develops hard-to-find, superior fiber optic solutions for engineers and designers that require customization, dependability, responsive support and a “smart friend” in challenging fiber optic applications and new markets.
More information is available at www.vitextech.com.
Rakesh Sambaraju is a highly respected industry leader who brings a wealth of technical knowledge, business experience and an entrepreneurial mindset that will propel Vitex LLC as the company launches its next twenty years in the US fiber optic applications market. Dr. Sambaraju will drive growth in telecom, enterprise, OEM and defense segments by developing new technologies and industry-specific solutions.
“Rakesh has a highly desirable background for fiber optics applications: R&D and business development. With this experience and business diversity, he is uniquely equipped to understand customer needs and propose and develop useful solutions,” said Michael Ko, CEO of Vitex. “With double-digit growth planned in 2023 and our focused sales approach for markets including military/defense, datacom/telecom, network equipment monitoring, broadcasting and medical equipment development, Rakesh is well-positioned to grow our presence and market share. And, we are just getting started.”
Dr. Sambaraju, a former fiber optic researcher for industry pioneer Corning, has a long track record of applying his technical knowledge and innovation mindset to develop or find the right solution for networked buildings, enterprise data centers and product developers (OEMs). He most recently led Sterlite Technologies’ product introduction to the Americas resulting in greater than 10x annual market share growth in just three years. He plans to transform Vitex in a similar way, “As a data center applications engineer at Nexans, I fully appreciated the organizational agility, dependable products and customization options that Vitex consistently provided for our team. Let’s face it, you can get transceivers and cables anywhere but a partner that listens and is in the development trench with you, especially for optical solutions, is unusual and highly valuable. It’s this undervalued sales and support model that I plan to build out, starting with 400g/800g fiber optic technologies and a focus on creating strong internal processes for sales and our New Jersey-based technical support team. My initial target will be technical and commercial applications for the datacom and telecom markets that, from experience, need the support that only Vitex provides to the US market.”
About Vitex LLC
Vitex, founded in 2003, is the most agile and responsive supplier of fiber optic products for OEMs and data networking industries. Based in New Jersey, the company provides and develops hard-to-find, superior fiber optic solutions for engineers and designers that require customization, dependability, responsive support and a “smart friend” in challenging fiber optic applications and new markets.
More information is available at www.vitextech.com.
Contact
Vitex LLCContact
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
Categories